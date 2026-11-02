Indian homegrown animation studio Emomee grew from 1000 subscribers to 1 billion views, landed 2 Netflix shows in 18 months

Emomee began as a YouTube channel with short animated videos for kids, involving three characters - E, Mo, and Mee. The short videos entertain children while also teaching life skills. In April 2025, soon after its launch, Emomee’s YouTube channel had 1,000 subscribers. By October 2026, that count has grown to 2.7 million. The channel has a cumulative 1 billion views, with multiple videos exceeding 1 million views each. In 2026, Emomee evolved from just a YouTube channel to launching two shows on Netflix - Big Skills for Little Ones and Playtime Explorers. According to the makers, the shows and videos currently reach over 100 countries.

If you have been around a toddler in the last few years, chances are you are more than familiar with the term ‘ Cocomelon ’. The YouTube channel has been nothing short of sensational, racking up billions of views with kids’ content. But over the last year, an Indian cartoon has challenged it in the space, and that too, with homegrown stories and animation. In just 18 months, Emomee has grown from a YouTube channel with a thousand subscribers to a global entertainment brand with 1 billion views and two shows on Netflix.

In conversation with Hindustan Times, Pooja Jauhari, founder and CEO of Emomee, says the impetus for its launch was an urge to introduce Indian kids to homegrown entertainment. “For years, Indian children have grown up loving characters created in other parts of the world. We asked ourselves a simple question: why can’t the next globally loved children’s franchise come from India?” she says.

While Emomee involves learning and inculcating life skills, Pooja says they are focused on entertainment first. “Our characters E, Mo and Mee entertain children while introducing them to 21st-century life skills like emotional intelligence, resilience, confidence, critical thinking and adaptability. These are skills children will need regardless of what the future looks like. But importantly, children don’t come to EMOMEE for lessons. They come for the characters, the stories and the fun. The learning happens along the way.”