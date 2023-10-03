The Star Wars Rebels easter eggs you may have missed in Ahsoka before the Episode 8 goes live

The first season of Star Wars’ Ahsoka has come to an end on Disney Plus, but Star Wars fans can still enjoy some of the fun Easter eggs that the show has hidden in the background. The most amazing easter eggs from Star Wars Rebels in Ahsoka(LucasFilm)

Here are some of the latest ones that you may have overlooked:

Ahsoka is closely connected to Star Wars Rebels, the animated series that introduced characters like Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian artist and warrior, and Hera Syndulla, a rebel leader and pilot. Both of them play important roles in Ahsoka, but there are also some subtle references to Rebels that are not so obvious. They were already there in episode 1.

StarWars.com revealed some of these Easter eggs, which are confirmed by the official source. The site explored Sabine’s secret base in a tower on Lothal, where her friend Ezra Bridger used to live. Fans could see that Sabine decorated the place with her own style, but they may have missed some specific items. For example, there are some of Sabine’s paint sprayers, which she used a lot in Rebels to express her creativity by painting walls, helmets, and even ships. Sabine is training to be a Jedi in Ahsoka, but she still keeps her artistic identity.

Another item is a helmet that belonged to Ezra before he became one of Ahsoka’s main motivations. In season 3 of Rebels, Sabine customized a scout trooper helmet for Ezra, making it more colorful and less stealthy. The helmet is next to a pile of plain stormtrooper helmets and a seat that is painted like Sabine’s spot on the Ghost ship, which Hera piloted in Rebels and now in Ahsoka.

It seems that Sabine is nostalgic for her friends on the Ghost crew

But Sabine has not lost her artistic flair, as the base is full of spray-painted designs. Besides references to her friends on the Ghost crew, the walls also have images of creatures like Loth-cats, Loth-wolves, and puffer pigs from Rebels episodes. There are also symbols of her time with the Phoenix Squadron of fighter pilots and a dark tally of stormtrooper kills.

Some of these Easter eggs were so many that they did not even appear onscreen. One of them is a convor, an owl-like bird that is the same species as Morai, a mysterious creature that seems to have influenced some events in Star Wars and that many fans expected to see in Ahsoka at some point.

Ahsoka clearly put a lot of effort into the show, and fans hope to see more of it in a possible second season.