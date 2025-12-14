What to watch on Apple TV in 2026? Shrinking Season 3, Hijack Season 2 and more

Apple TV has released a new teaser video giving fans a preview of five major premieres coming in early 2026. The video arrives just as one of Apple TV’s biggest releases of the year debuts, showing that the streamer is already looking ahead. Four shows have confirmed premiere dates, while one unexpected movie is still waiting for an official announcement. Shrinking Season 3 will premiere on January 28, 2026.(YouTube/Apple TV)

Four returning shows with confirmed dates

The teaser confirms that Hijack Season 2 will premiere on January 14, 2026. The high-stakes thriller was a breakout hit in its first season, and its return places Apple TV firmly in the middle of the busy January television calendar.

Shrinking Season 3 premieres on January 28, 2026. The series has been celebrated for combining comedy and emotional storytelling, and viewers are keen to see what comes next.

February brings two more major returns. The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 is set to premiere on February 20, 2026, continuing the suspenseful drama based on the bestselling novel. One week later, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 will debut on February 27, 2026, expanding Apple’s monster-focused franchise.

A surprise movie joins the lineup

The biggest surprise in the teaser is Eternity, a film from A24 starring Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, and Callum Turner. The high-concept romantic comedy was recently released in theatres, making its appearance in the Apple TV video catalogue unexpected. Apple has not yet announced an official streaming date, but industry watchers believe it could arrive in mid-February, possibly around Valentine’s Day, 9to5mac reported.

More Apple TV premieres coming in early 2026

Beyond the five titles in the teaser, Apple TV has also confirmed other early 2026 releases, Deadline reported. These include the long-delayed return of the thriller Tehran and a new season of the critically acclaimed series Drops of God. Together, these shows add to an already crowded January premiere schedule across streaming platforms.

Subscription details

Apple TV is available for $12.99 per month and can also be accessed through the Apple One bundle, which combines multiple Apple services. With a strong mix of returning hits and surprise additions, Apple TV is shaping up for a busy start to 2026.