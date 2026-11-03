Yaga creator Kat Sandler calls titular witch Baba Yaga anti-hero like Dexter and Hannibal, reveals show's ending is different from play | Interview

The legend of Baba Yaga, the Slavic ‘witch’ who oscillated between eating children's bones and being a force of good, has fascinated the world for centuries. John Wicke brought the name to the mainstream years ago, before playwright Kat Sandler reclaimed her with her play, Yaga. The play has now been adapted into a TV show by Kat, which sets Baba Yaga in the modern world, tasking two detectives with solving a crime in a small town that may be ‘haunted’ by this entity. Yaga premieres in India on Lionsgate Play on November 6.

As Yaga is set to premiere in India on Lionsgate Play later this week, Kat sits down to talk to Hindustan Times about the story's screen premiere, reclaiming the ‘witch’ as the anti-hero, and more.

HT: What was the biggest difference you had to make to the narrative when you brought Yaga onto the screen from the stage? Kat Sandler: The biggest difference is just expanding it. The play featured three actors playing 14 parts, two chairs, and a rolling desk on a bare stage that we used for everything. So, the biggest thing was expanding not just the production but the mystery of it. So what's been very, very challenging and fun for me is departing from the story of the play, because now, thanks to Mr Hudson Williams, so many people have read the play and know that version of the story and those twists. I want it to be satisfying for that audience so they can enjoy it, but you also have to create way more characters, mystery, and clues, expand the world of Wittick, and make it a satisfying mystery for television.

It's been so exciting to get to put all these little Easter eggs that people are finding because the internet is so smart and crazy. But they're picking up stuff that I'm like, “Oh, yeah. I didn't even know the art department put that in there. That's amazing.”