Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra make a case for co-ords in a single bold colour. See pics

Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra’s latest looks can give you some much-needed sartorial inspiration, if you’re feeling bored of everything in your wardrobe at the moment. Both Alia and Priyanka went for monochrome looks by Safiyaa, a British luxury womenswear brand. Arresting and unexpected, the beauty of Alia and Priyanka’s co-ords is that they look effortless:

Alia Bhatt proved a colour-coordinated trouser and top can create a fresh, forward-feeling ensemble, as she promoted her new film, Gully Boy, with actor Ranveer Singh in Delhi. Meanwhile, for her appearance on a yet-to-air episode of filmmaker Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan 6, with actor Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra wore a vibrant yellow ensemble. Dressing head-to-toe in a single colour may sound daunting, but it is one of the easiest ways to elevate your look, as evidenced by Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Priyanka Chopra’s sleek off-the-shoulder peplum top (worth about Rs 63,500) and flared trousers (worth about Rs 41,100) take on a whole new vibe, as they are cut from the same fabric and come in the exact same shade. Yellow has been trending for a while now; and tailored pieces in the bold colour is perfect for standing out. Priyanka Chopra completed her look with chunky earrings by jewellery label, Studio Metallurgy.

Alia Bhatt’s off-the-shoulder double-breasted jacket costs about Rs 72,500 and features a V-cut neckline and fitted sleeves. It is paired with a matching pair of flared trousers (worth about Rs 41,100). Like Priyanka Chopra, Alia played up her statement separates by keeping the accessories minimal. Not really a party dress kind of girl? These Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra ensembles are the easiest, quickest looks to pull together for instant glam. You can style the top again with an oversize jacket and jeans for the office or pair the pants with your go-to black blouse for a retro-inspired going-out look.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 18:22 IST