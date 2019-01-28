Parineeti Chopra’s lehenga, saree from Priyanka Chopra wedding you can shop online. Here’s how much they cost

Parineeti Chopra attended her sister Priyanka Chopra’s wedding in Jodhpur and she had the honour of being one of the bridesmaids, along with Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner and Isha Ambani, the only daughter of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. While we got a glimpse of their bridesmaid looks in many group wedding photos from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Christian wedding ceremony on December 1, Parineeti Chopra has now shared photos of her designer lehenga and saree looks from the Hindu wedding ceremony, sangeet, mehendi and other wedding festivities in Jodhpur.

We won’t try to convince you that Parineeti Chopra’s wedding looks were stunning. When you see the photos ahead of her ravishing ensembles by Sabyasachi, Falguni Shane Peacock and many more designer labels, you’ll simply swoon. And then, like us, you’ll instantly want to know where you can get Parineeti Chopra’s outfits. However, not everyone has the same luxury of time or resources as Parineeti, or maybe you simply want to shop for your wedding outfit in the comfort of your own home. Either way, we get it. That’s why we took the time to find out where you can buy Parineeti Chopra’s completely stunning saree and lehenga from sister Priyanka Chopra’s wedding celebration in Jodhpur. Take a look:

At one of the pre-wedding functions, Parineeti Chopra wore pre-drapped saree by designer label, Sukriti & Aakriti. The white saree featuring a floral print border and pallu is embellished with tikli work on the border of the sleeves and the fall. Parineeti’s designer saree ensemble sells online at Rs 29,000. Nothing beats this price.

At Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s sangeet function, Parineeti Chopra wore a Fanguni and Shane Peacock lehenga worth Rs 3,95,000. The metallic and pink lehenga was no doubt breathtaking, especially with its bold colours and extravagant details. The lehenga was glitzed-up in all-over crystal embroidery and dramatic floral appliqués. Edgy and elegant. But that’s not all...

You’ll adore the array of on-trend hues and the variety of playful silhouettes (a bright yellow cape, anyone?) that Parineeti Chopra sported at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding celebrations. At the mehendi function, Parineeti made an airy cape ensemble look cool. She wore a handcrafted chikankari look from designer and singer Kanika Kapoor’s label, House Of Chikankari. The yellow floor-grazing cape featured 3-D floral accents and embroidery, and was playfully finished with tassel details and embellishments.

For the Hindu wedding ceremony on December 2 at Umaid Bhavan Palace, Jodhpur, while Priyanka Chopra stunned wearing a sequin-covered red bridal lehenga by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Parineeti Chopra wore a Sabyasachi lehenga with resham and zardosi details in a neutral shade, which also happens to look extremely stylish. Parineeti’s wedding lehenga demonstrated how grey has become as neutral a colour as black or beige and it’s one of the few tones that can be universally flattering, while still being festive. Parineeti’s hand-embroidered ivory and silver bridal lehenga was paired with sumptuous uncut diamond and pearl jewellery from the Sabyasachi Heritage Collection.

At another wedding function, Parineeti Chopra dazzled in a beautiful, intricately designed Shyamal & Bhumika lehenga. The dramatic, statement-making red lehenga and matching dupatta were cinched at the waist with a skinny embellished belt.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 16:47 IST