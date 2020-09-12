e-paper
Home / Fitness / Gauahar Khan encourages fans to ‘level up’ as she deadlifts in latest fitness video

Gauahar Khan encourages fans to ‘level up’ as she deadlifts in latest fitness video

Gauahar Khan lays powerlifting goals as she moves some seriously impressive weight in latest cardio workout | Watch

fitness Updated: Sep 12, 2020 14:36 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Gauahar Khan deadlifts in latest fitness video
Gauahar Khan deadlifts in latest fitness video(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
         

We never thought we could sweat merely by scrolling through social media feeds but Bollywood diva Gauahar Khan caught us off guard with her weightlifting video. Laying powerlifting goals as she moved some seriously impressive weight, the Chokra Jawan star encouraged fans to “level up” post her cardio workout.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared a video featuring her lifting a loaded barbell effortlessly off the ground to the level of her hips. While her torso remained perpendicular to the ground, our jaws did drop in awe.

Donning a black printed spaghetti top teamed with olive green yoga pants, Gauahar completed her workout look with a pair of black sports shoes and hair pulled out of her face into a low bun. Nailing the robust back exercise, Gauahar captioned the video, “Can u guess how many kgs am I lifting ??? Correct answers will get a !!! Level up indeed ! #reels #fitness (sic).”

A strength-training exercise, deadlifts target the gluteus maximus which in turn work on the hamstrings, quadriceps femoris and erector spinae. The bends and lifts in the compound exercise strengthens the muscles to help improve your body’s stability and size in the posterior chain.

This cardio exercise is best for fat-burning and muscle-building and just when we were shying away from exercising this weekend, Gauahar’s video left us motivated for the rest of the day. However, this challenging exercise is recommended only if you can perform it properly with conditioned arms, shoulders and back and if you have a great grip strength along with a super strong core. Bringing your inherent ego to the exercise is not worth it.

