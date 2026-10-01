A new beginning: DKG Landcorp’s Bhoomi Poojan marks a new chapter for the Tricity

In what the company described as one of the largest Bhoomi Poojan ceremonies the Tricity has seen in recent times, Punjab-based real estate firm DKG Landcorp brought together over 3,500 guests for the ground-breaking ceremony of its flagship development. Blending traditional rituals with its formal ground-breaking, marking a significant milestone for the development.

Held at a location the company describes as one of the Tricity’s “sought-after” and “strategically placed” sites, the ceremony combined traditional ritual with the formal start of the project. The turnout, according to the company, reflected interest in the project and the region.

The ceremony commenced with traditional Vedic rituals and prayers, seeking blessings for prosperity, harmony and a successful journey ahead. The grandeur of the occasion, coupled with the presence of thousands of guests, made it a defining moment for the company and its upcoming development.

For DKG Landcorp, the Bhoomi Poojan marked the formal start of construction on a project that is expected to bring together contemporary architecture, residential living and planned amenities at the site.

The occasion also reflected DKG Landcorp’s belief that landmark developments are built on more than architecture and scale; they are built on trust, relationships and a vision that extends beyond the present.

With the first ceremonial prayers offered and the foundation laid, DKG Landcorp says it aims to establish the development as a new landmark in the Tricity’s evolving skyline.

The company said the turnout reflected interest in the development, located five minutes from Chandigarh International Airport.

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