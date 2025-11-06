At Uttarakhand’s silver jubilee conference, CM announces new welfare initiatives

As Uttarakhand celebrated the silver jubilee of its statehood, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated an Ex-Servicemen’s Conference at MBPG College, Haldwani, on Thursday, highlighting the state’s enduring identity as a land of soldiers and sacrifice. Uttarakhand CM Dhami celebrates statehood with ex-servicemen conference in Haldwani.

The event saw participation from hundreds of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, and their families from across the state. Addressing the gathering, Dhami said that every family in Uttarakhand has contributed to the nation’s defense.

During the event, the Chief Minister unveiled several measures aimed at strengthening welfare support for servicemen and their families. He announced the restructuring and modernisation of the Sainik Welfare Department to ensure more transparent and effective functioning.

District Sainik Welfare Offices and residential buildings in Haldwani, Almora, and Pauri will be rebuilt, Dhami said, adding that the financial assistance provided to Veer Naris for constructing homes will be increased from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

The government will also construct a modern hostel in Haldwani for 150 children of servicemen, aimed at providing quality education and safe accommodation.

Dhami also spoke about India’s growing defense capabilities and self-reliance in military manufacturing, citing the success of indigenous weapons such as the BrahMos and Akash missiles during Operation Sindhu Megh.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal also addressed the event, noting that Uttarakhand remains one of India’s most soldier-dense states and that the government continues to prioritise the welfare of servicemen and their families.