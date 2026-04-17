BAGGGEL Foundation concludes 3rd edition of ‘Being CEO Ready’ conference, focused on women’s leadership pathways

BAGGGEL Foundation, a community dedicated to nurturing the next generation of women CEOs, successfully concluded the third edition of its flagship conference, Being CEO Ready, today at the Hotel Royal Orchid, Bengaluru. The event emphasised the importance of women in senior roles, fostering a supportive community aimed at preparing women to lead in Indian business. (BAGGGEL Foundation)

Bringing together over 200 senior leaders, executives, and aspiring women professionals, the conference delivered a full-day programme into the life of a CEO—from purpose-driven leadership and boardroom strategy to stakeholder navigation, personal leadership style, and the realities of the corner office.

Building on the momentum of its earlier editions, the 3rd Edition continued its focus on experiential learning, as attendees stepped into the role of a CEO for a day—engaging in simulations, keynotes, and mentoring conversations. The conference aims to encourage participants to see the CEO seat as a viable path to pursue. Through keynotes that address hard truths and a community that encourages professional growth, BAGGGEL is working towards building a leadership pipeline that Indian businesses need.

The conference brought together a lineup of leaders across business, technology, and governance. Sudhakar Varanasi, Chief Mentor for GenAI, Sunil Arora, CMD of ABS India & Trustee BAGGGEL, Shreya Krishnan, Managing Director India at AnitaB.Org"> AnitaB.Org, Dr. Geetha Manjunath, Founder of Niramai Health Analytix, Satyakam Mohanty, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Wyser Capital headlined a day of unfiltered conversations on what it takes to lead at the top.

They were joined by Pankaj Rai, Group Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Aditya Birla Group, Vijaya Deepti PH, Board Member, Global IEEE, Indrajeet Sengupta of AIKYOS Consulting Partners, Dr. Asra Ali, among others, collectively bringing decades of C-suite experience, board-level perspective, and cross-industry insights to a room of engaged audience. BAGGGEL members stood out as voices united by community, challenging convention, and moving ahead with purpose.

India has no shortage of talented, experienced, and ambitious women in the workforce. What it has lacked, historically, is the infrastructure to translate that talent into senior leadership. Being CEO Ready is designed to change that.

Impact by the Numbers 500+ senior leaders transformed through the Being CEO Ready Conference across three editions.

Global Perspectives: Speakers from organisations including Intel , Maersk, Target, Dell, Aditya Birla Group, Wyser Capital, ABS India and many more.

3rd Consecutive Year of full attendance at Hotel Royal Orchid, Bengaluru.

8+ Hours of programming spanning keynotes, panels, and simulations. Across three editions, it has built something rarer and more durable: a community of 500+ women who collectively shift what ambition looks like for women in Indian business.

The 2026 edition drew senior professionals from across industries, each at different stages of the leadership ladder, but united by a shared conviction that the corner office is not a distant aspiration. It is the next step.

“For far too long, women have been told to wait: to be ready, to be chosen, to be seen. BAGGGEL exists to change that. The future of Indian business will not be built without women at the table, and we are here to ensure women are leading it.”

- Supria Dhanda, Founder, BAGGGEL Foundation & Co-Founder, Wyser Capital

“Trust defines the CEO mandate. BAGGGEL is enabling women leaders to build it early and lead with conviction”. As a trustee, I am committed to this shift where more women are ready to take the CEO seat” - Sunil Arora, CMD ABS India Pvt. Ltd. & Trustee, BAGGGEL Foundation

With every edition, the conference grows its network of women who have been in the room, had the hard conversations, and returned to their organisations more equipped, more visible, and more determined. That is the impact that BAGGGEL measures: not in applause, but in promotions, board seats, and founding stories that follow.

“Women don’t lack ambition- they often lack access, amplification and right platforms. BAGGGEL is about preparing women to not wait for the seat, but to take it,” said Supria Dhanda, as she wrapped up a conference underscoring BAGGGEL’s mission to shape a more balanced and inclusive future of enterprise.

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