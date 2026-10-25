CM Dhami approves ₹496 crore for education and development works in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions worth approximately ₹496 crore for education-related expenditure and a range of infrastructure and development works across the state, including road improvements, public utilities, facilities for the 2027 Kumbh Mela and local construction projects. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The largest allocation is ₹445.92 crore for outstanding expenditure on salaries, allowances and related costs under the Samagra Shiksha scheme for secondary and elementary schools and teacher education institutions under the state’s secondary education department.

For preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela, Dhami approved ₹8.43 crore for the expansion of Kangra Ghat along the right bank of the Ganga canal in Bahadrabad block of Haridwar district. He also approved a proposed expenditure of ₹14.57 crore for furniture and decorative fabrics to be hired for the event, based on the cost recommended by the Expenditure Finance Committee.

Several road projects received approval across districts. These include ₹2.04 crore for a new motor road connecting Jakhed to Sumari Kaproli in Tehri Garhwal, ₹4.09 crore for widening, improvement and surfacing of the Bhattigaon-Tarsimoli road in Pithoragarh, and ₹1.91 crore for maintenance of the Udpalta-Uparouli road in Dehradun district.

Other sanctioned works include ₹3.82 crore for improving and surfacing the Kasyalekh-Harinagar-Aksoda road in Nainital district and ₹3.84 crore for a six-kilometre hot-mix road connecting the food warehouse at Pratappur with Vakil Farm via Talwar Farm in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The approvals also cover a 1.5-kilometre concrete road in Pithoragarh, road improvement and surfacing works in Champawat, and a road reconstruction project in Surendranagar village in Udham Singh Nagar.

Additional allocations include a tube well, pump house and associated works in Dehradun's Cantt area, helipad construction in Lansdowne and Nainital constituencies, and a community hall, rooms, toilets and beautification near Huneshwar Mahadev temple in Tehri Garhwal.

The approvals span education, transport, water infrastructure, religious facilities and preparations for a major religious gathering.