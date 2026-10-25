CM Yogi says India has strengthened its global economic standing

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that India had strengthened its position in the global economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, citing growth, self-reliance, innovation and development as key areas of progress. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

In a post on social media platform X on October 25, Adityanath said democracy had become stronger in “New India” with a “Nation First” approach. He said policymaking was centred on ordinary citizens, welfare of the poor remained a governance priority, and public participation was helping turn development into a mass movement.

The Chief Minister said India was advancing in social justice, women’s empowerment, digital innovation and economic prosperity. He added that development efforts were creating opportunities from public aspirations and expanding the country’s capabilities.

Referring to global conditions, Adityanath said several parts of the world were facing violence and instability, while India continued to progress with democratic stability, economic growth and cultural awareness. He also accused some political forces of attempting to create instability and separatism for political gain and of damaging India’s image on international platforms. These remarks were made in his social media post.

Adityanath said India remained committed to its development goals despite such challenges. He highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s agricultural potential, expanding industrial base, infrastructure and young workforce, saying these were supporting progress across sectors, including manufacturing, investment and employment generation.

The Chief Minister said the state was contributing to the goal of building a “Viksit Bharat”. He also reiterated the state government’s stated commitment to placing national interest first, preserving national unity and maintaining the pace of development.

His remarks focused on the central government’s economic and governance approach and Uttar Pradesh’s role in supporting national development. The post also linked welfare, public participation and investment-led growth with the broader objective of expanding opportunities for citizens.