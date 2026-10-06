Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews Sakhi One Stop Centre at Lok Nayak Hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inspected the Sakhi One Stop Centre at Lok Nayak Hospital and reviewed facilities and services for women and girls affected by violence. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during an inspection of the Sakhi One Stop Centre at Lok Nayak Hospital. (@gupta_rekha)

The chief minister sought details on counselling, police assistance, legal support, medical facilities, temporary shelter and action taken in cases received at the centre. She directed officials to ensure that women and girls receive timely, sensitive and dignified assistance.

Gupta directed that all Sakhi One Stop Centres in Delhi submit detailed monthly follow-up reports to the Chief Minister’s Office. She said the reports should include police intimation, FIR status, action taken against accused persons and the actual assistance provided to victims, rather than only the number of cases received.

The chief minister said any delay or difficulty in obtaining information from a police station should be recorded and taken up with senior police officers so that it can be resolved promptly. Victims and their families should also be kept informed about the status of action, according to the directions.