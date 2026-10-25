Delhi’s Festival of Lights brings 180 craft stalls to Nature Bazaar

The Festival of Lights 2026 is underway at Nature Bazaar in Andheria Modh, New Delhi, bringing together more than 180 stalls showcasing traditional Indian crafts, textiles, jewellery, paintings, home décor and regional food. Organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with Dastkar, the festival runs from October 22 to November 3. Running October 22 to November 3, the event showcases crafts from across India, offers workshops and children’s activities, and extends into the evening on weekends. Entry costs ₹50.

The bazaar is open from 11 am to 8 pm, with extended hours until 10 pm from Friday to Sunday. Entry costs ₹50, and parking is available at the venue.

The event aims to promote Delhi’s night tourism and provide artisans with direct sales opportunities in a festive evening setting. For the first time, Dastkar is extending its celebrations at the Nature Bazaar into the evening on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with live performances, children’s activities, regional food and craft workshops.

The festival features a range of traditional textiles and apparel, including chikankari, kantha and Chamba embroidery, Kalamkari and Ajrakh prints, Bandhani, Ikat, Chanderi, Maheshwari and Paithani weaving. Jewellery on display includes silver filigree, Dokra work, beadwork and Meenakari, alongside traditional lac and glass bangles.

Visitors can also explore terracotta, ceramics, blue pottery, papier-mâché, Bidri metalwork, wood carving and folk art traditions such as Patachitra, Gond, Madhubani and Kalighat painting. Natural wellness products and food items are also part of the offering.

The festival’s special weekend programme includes live cultural performances. The schedule features Kabir renditions by Yusra Naqvi on October 24, Dandiya and Garba celebrations on October 25, a qawwali performance by the Qutbi Brothers on October 30, a Kuchipudi performance by the Dhrii Kuchipudi Collective on October 31, and Punjabi Gidda on November 1.

Children’s activities include puppet shows, bioscope and magic shows. More than 12 food stalls offer regional cuisines and street food, while workshops on Warli art and Lippan art are scheduled for October 24, 25 and 31, and November 1.

The venue is Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Anuvrat Marg, New Delhi. Visitors can contact 9910802970 for further information.