Dhami approves projects worth around ₹70 crore in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial allocations for development projects and construction works worth around ₹70 crore across several districts, including road improvements, pedestrian infrastructure, religious facilities, police buildings, landslide mitigation and nursery irrigation systems. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

The approvals cover projects in Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal, Almora and Uttarkashi, according to the state government's announcement.

The largest allocation among the listed projects is ₹19.99 crore for improving the remaining roads on the Pantnagar campus of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Kichha assembly constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district.

In Gadarpur constituency, ₹2.67 crore has been approved for constructing a dharamshala in Dilipnagar village and facilities at several religious sites. The locations include temples in Jainagar No. 3, Sanjay Nagar Khalpara, Radha Krishna temple in Chandipur, wards 1 and 3 of Dineshpur, Keshavgarh Colony, Sanlay Nagar, Lalpuri and Khatola No. 2 Baxad.

Roads and public infrastructure In Sahaspur constituency of Dehradun district, ₹76.60 lakh has been approved for cement concrete tiled internal roads and drains in Jhajhra, Sainik Colony and wards 8 and 9 of Sudhowala. The first instalment of ₹45.96 lakh has also been approved.

For the Purnagiri fair area in Champawat constituency, ₹77.22 lakh has been sanctioned for maintenance, a rest shelter and a culvert, with ₹46.33 lakh approved as the first instalment. A revised estimate of ₹5.38 crore has been approved for the 7.740-km Pokhari-Chandikaghat motor road in Gangolihat constituency.

In Haridwar constituency, ₹9.34 crore has been approved for a 250-metre steel truss pedestrian bridge over the Rawasan river between Rasoolpur-Mangolpura-Aryanagar and Lal Dhang under the rural state scheme.

Police and slope protection The approvals include ₹9.71 crore for residential and non-residential buildings at the Police Training College in Narendra Nagar, Tehri Garhwal, and ₹3.80 crore for residential accommodation at the Sult police station in Almora district. The first instalment for the latter is ₹1.52 crore.

In Purola constituency, Uttarkashi district, ₹5.35 crore has been approved to treat a chronic landslide zone on the Mori-Netwar-Jakhol state highway at kilometre 9. Another ₹14.50 crore has been approved for two related construction works to treat chronic landslide-prone zones.

A further ₹78.50 lakh has been approved to install irrigation systems at 10 Eco Task Force nurseries.