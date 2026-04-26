Madhya Pradesh relaxes wheat procurement norms to ease farmer sales

The Madhya Pradesh government has revised quality norms for wheat procurement during the ongoing rabi marketing season, introducing relaxations aimed at facilitating sales by farmers affected by adverse conditions. For wheat procurement, more than 3,500 centres have been set up across the state. (AFP)

Under the revised norms, the permissible limit for underdeveloped grains has been increased from 6% to 10%. The acceptable threshold for damaged grains has also been raised. In addition, wheat with lower lustre will be eligible for procurement subject to specified conditions. Officials said the changes take into account factors such as water scarcity and weather-related impacts that may have affected crop quality this season.

The move is intended to reduce rejection of produce at procurement centres and ensure that farmers are able to sell their output without significant losses. The state has also expanded procurement operations, increasing the overall target and capacity at collection centres.

In related measures, the government has announced steps to support diversification towards pulses and oilseeds. Procurement of urad will be carried out at the minimum support price (MSP), with an additional bonus of ₹600 per quintal. The state has also indicated the extension of the price deficiency payment scheme to mustard, following its earlier implementation for soybean.

Earlier, the government had revised compensation provisions in land acquisition cases, allowing for payments of up to four times the value of land in certain instances. The state has also designated 2026 as a year focused on farmer welfare, under which several support schemes are being implemented.

These include subsidised agricultural pump connections and solar irrigation pumps with up to 90% subsidy, aimed at reducing dependence on conventional electricity supply. Efforts are also underway to improve fertiliser distribution. The government stated that adequate stocks of urea and other fertilisers are available, and that technology-driven systems are being used to streamline access for farmers.

In the dairy sector, the state has expanded institutional support through the formation of new milk cooperatives and an increase in daily milk collection. Financial assistance schemes are also in place to support the establishment of dairy units, with subsidies linked to investment levels.

Direct income support continues through the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, under which eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 annually in three instalments transferred directly to their bank accounts.

For wheat procurement, more than 3,500 centres have been set up across the state. The procurement target has been increased from 7.8 million metric tonnes to 10 million metric tonnes, and the daily handling capacity of centres has been expanded. Farmers have also been allowed to sell their produce at any procurement centre within their district. The deadline for slot booking has been extended, with officials indicating that further extensions may be considered if required.

According to official data, procurement from several lakh farmers has already been completed, with payments amounting to thousands of crores disbursed. The measures are aimed at improving procurement efficiency and ensuring timely payments to farmers.