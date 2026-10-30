Madhya Pradesh targets over 15,000 buses by 2030-31

Madhya Pradesh is expanding its public bus network under the Chief Minister Sugam Transport Service, with digital ticketing, passenger safety and rural connectivity among the priorities of its Transport Vision 2030-31. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav poses for a group photo at the Madhya Pradesh Urban Growth Conclave 2.0 at Brilliant Convention Centre, in Indore on Wednesday. (@DrMohanYadav51 X)

The state government said 351 buses are operating across seven major cities under the service. Passengers using city buses in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur can book tickets online through the Chalo mobile app. Indore also offers bus passes to city bus users.

The state has set a target of operating more than 15,000 public buses by 2030-31 and serving over 30 lakh passengers every day. The plan also envisages more than 180 bus depots and terminals, and direct bus links to 75 per cent of gram panchayats in phases. The expansion is intended to improve rural access to education, employment, healthcare, trade and other essential services.

Digital systems are being introduced to provide bus locations, timings and route details on mobile phones. Online ticketing and payments are intended to simplify ticket purchases, while digital monitoring is expected to improve transparency in fare revenue and help curb irregularities.

The plan includes CCTV cameras and other safety systems on buses. The state is adopting a public-private partnership model, with private operators selected through a transparent tender process. Rules cover operations, schedules, passenger safety and service quality. Training for drivers, conductors and other staff is also part of the plan.

Routes and operating hours are to be adjusted according to passenger demand, while safer bus stands, clean waiting areas and improved terminals are proposed. The government is also promoting electric buses, estimating that their operation could reduce carbon emissions by 70,000 tonnes annually. Arrangements are also being made for bus maintenance and charging facilities. Options such as discounts for digital payments and benefits for regular passengers are under consideration.