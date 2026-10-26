MP plans command centre to monitor bus services and passenger safety

Madhya Pradesh is setting up a command and control centre at the headquarters of Madhya Pradesh Yatri Parivahan and Infrastructure Limited (MPYPIL) in Bhopal to monitor bus operations and passenger safety under the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (ANI)

The headquarters is being established at the Smart City campus in Bhopal, with seating arrangements for around 150 officers and employees. The centre will coordinate with seven regional subsidiary companies to monitor buses operating across the state and support service management and passenger safety, according to the state government.

The government has set a target of operating around 15,000 buses by 2030-31. The service will cover city, intercity and interstate routes through the seven regional companies. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari launched the PM e-Bus Sewa-Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva on September 25, 2026, after which bus operations through MPYPIL formally began.

Regional offices are being established or expanded in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar and Rewa. These offices will coordinate bus operations and oversee safety and control across designated districts.

The Bhopal City Link Limited office is being set up at the Inter-State Bus Terminal building, with space for around 120 staff. It will monitor services in Bhopal and Narmadapuram, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Harda and Betul districts.

The Indore and Ujjain offices are expected to be ready by January 2027, each with seating for around 120 staff. The Jabalpur office is proposed at the ISBT building and is expected to be upgraded by March 31, 2027, with space for around 150 staff.

The Gwalior, Sagar and Rewa regional offices are also at various stages of development, with completion targets between February and March 2027. The offices will use their command and control facilities to monitor bus services across their respective regions, the government said.