Quillbot AI presentation maker can help students organise ideas into structured presentation formats

Sunday evening, the week after Diwali, and Meera (a composite) has the dining table to herself in a flat in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar. Class 11, commerce stream, half-yearly exams finished ten days ago. Her economics teacher has set a ten-mark project with a classroom presentation in the second week of November, and Meera’s topic, chosen because her mother had frequently discussed it in July, is the price of vegetables. On her left is the NCERT chapter on inflation. On her right, a page of her mother’s grocery figures: tomatoes ₹80 a kilo in July and ₹30 this week, onions ₹45 down to ₹28. In the middle of the laptop screen, a PowerPoint window that says “Click to add title”. School policies on AI vary, so students should check the rules before using presentation tools. Keeping notes and prompts, verifying sources, and practicing explanations can help show understanding beyond the generated slides.

It has remained unchanged for forty minutes.

She knows the material. When asked why tomatoes went up, she can explain the August rain, the trucks, the commission agent at the mandi, and the fact that a tomato rots in four days without cold storage, in that order, without pausing, and with additional observations about the onion trader on the corner. What she does not know is what goes on slide one, how many slides there should be, or how a collection of facts turns into a presentation with a beginning, a middle and an end. That gap, between knowing a topic and knowing its structure, is what keeps the window blank, and it is the one the AI slide tools may help address, provided the student completes the part the tool cannot.

The structure of a presentation A structured presentation is a fixed set of components, and each slide serves a purpose. The structure commonly suggested to students, for anything from a Class 9 science exhibition entry to a final-year seminar, runs like this:

1. Title slide. Topic, name, class, section, date. Basic information.

2. The claim. One sentence the whole presentation exists to support. Meera’s: “Vegetable prices in Lucknow rose and fell this year because of supply, not because anyone suddenly wanted more tomatoes.”

3. Context. What the audience needs before the argument starts. Here, what inflation measures and why food carries so much weight in India’s consumer price index.

4. Three to five body slides, one point each. Monsoon damage to the crop. Losses between the farm and the mandi. Trader margins where there is no cold storage. Who is affected most?

5. Evidence. The slide with the numbers, her mother’s price diary turned into a chart.

6. Conclusion. The claim again, now supported by evidence.

7. A question slide. Something the class can discuss for two minutes: “Should the government cap vegetable prices?”

Nine slides for a seven-minute slot. The same format holds for a second-year BA English student at a government college in Gorakhpur presenting a seminar on a Mulk Raj Anand novel: title, claim (“the single-day structure of the novel is doing the political work”), context, three body slides on three scenes, quoted lines as evidence, conclusion, question. The economics teacher assumes the students have this structure already, which is how a student reaches Class 11 with considerable subject knowledge and never having been told what slide two is for.

Where the first draft comes from Meera’s approach, one that some students may follow, starts from the notes rather than the chapter. She typed her mother’s figures and her four reasons into Quillbot's AI presentation maker as a preliminary prompt, set the slide-count selector to nine, and used Attach Files to add a photo of the handwritten price diary (it accepts PDF, Word, PowerPoint and image files, which can be relevant when the source material is a page from a notebook). The tool generated nine slide titles with speaker-ready text under each: full sentences she could read aloud rather than bullet fragments.

Then it offered layouts and themes. She selected a basic one with a dark heading band, because the school projector makes pastel colours difficult to see. The editing stage is where the deck was modified. She renamed two section titles, deleted a slide the tool had added on “global food inflation trends” that was unrelated to Lucknow, moved the evidence slide to just before the conclusion, and cropped the diary photo so only the October column showed.

The prompt, and what came back The prompt is where the structure gets decided, so it may require five minutes. Meera’s first attempt, “make a presentation on inflation in vegetable prices”, returned nine slides of general information with a generic picture of a supermarket trolley, which is not commonly used in Gomti Nagar for purchasing tomatoes. Her second:

Make a 9-slide presentation for a Class 11 economics project. Audience: my classmates and my economics teacher. Topic: why vegetable prices in Lucknow rose sharply in July and August 2026 and fell by late October, and what this shows about inflation. Use these notes: tomatoes ₹80 a kilo in July, ₹30 now; onions ₹45 then ₹28; our household spent about ₹900 extra on vegetables in July. Causes to cover, one slide each: monsoon damage to crops, losses between farm and mandi, trader margins and the lack of cold storage. Also include one slide on what inflation means and why food matters so much in the consumer price index, one slide with a chart of the prices, a conclusion, and a last slide with a discussion question for the class. Simple English, formal but not stiff.

Audience, slide count, actual figures, body points one per slide, the slide types she requires: that is the structure from the previous section written out as instructions.

Slide four shows what the tool does with unstructured notes. What she pasted:

tomato 80 rs july now 30. onion 45 then 28. mummy says veg bill went up by abt 900 in july. reasons: rain spoiled crop in the supplying states?? trucks, mandi, middlemen take margin. no cold storage for tomato so sellers panic. CPI food weight is high so headline inflation goes up. govt sold cheap tomatoes from vans in 2023? check

What came back, after she removed one sentence and changed “retail outlet” to “the cart outside our colony gate”:

Slide 4: The price travelled further than the tomato did A tomato passes through at least three sets of hands between the farm and the cart outside our colony gate: the farmer, the mandi trader, the retailer. Each adds a margin. Heavy rain in August damaged the crop in the main supplying states, so less reached the mandi to begin with. Tomatoes spoil within days without cold storage. When supply is short, sellers raise prices rather than hold stock they cannot keep. In our house, the vegetable bill rose by about ₹900 in July.

The line about government tomato vans was excluded, because she never found a source for it.

What goes on the slide, and what gets said

The speaker-ready text provides a student with a sentence to say for every slide, and reading those sentences off the screen, word for word, is a habit teachers may notice within thirty seconds. The slide should carry less information than the spoken explanation does. Meera’s division, for four of her ideas: