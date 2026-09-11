Rishikul to be developed as centre for Ayurveda, yoga and Indian knowledge traditions in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reviewed the proposed master plan for the overall development of Shri Madan Mohan Malaviya Prachya Shodh Sansthan, Rishikul, Haridwar, at his official residence. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

During the meeting, a presentation was made on the proposed development and activities of the institution. Dhami directed that Rishikul be developed as a major centre for Ayurveda, yoga and Indian knowledge traditions, with special focus on Ayurveda, medical tourism, yoga, astrology and Vedic mathematics.

He said high-level academic, research and study facilities should be developed in these areas so that the institution can serve as an effective bridge between Indian knowledge traditions and modern research. He added that Ayush, yoga and Sanskrit are key identities of Uttarakhand and should be prominently reflected in Rishikul’s development.

Dhami directed that the campus architecture follow eastern and traditional architectural styles, with the external appearance and facades reflecting ancient architectural traditions while modern facilities and amenities are provided within the campus. He stressed a balanced integration of heritage and modernity to establish a distinctive identity for the institution.

The chief minister said every aspect of the project should clearly reflect its core concept and create an environment where visitors can experience Indian culture, knowledge and spirituality. He said Haridwar’s religious and spiritual significance, driven by the Ganga, should remain central to the development concept.

Officials were directed to divide the project into clear phases and complete all works in a time-bound manner within two years. Regular reviews were also ordered.

The proposed master plan envisages Rishikul as an integrated centre for yoga and meditation, academics, Ayurveda and holistic health, Indian philosophy, Vedic and classical studies, art and culture, and research.