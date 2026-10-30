The India Collective: Honouring Delhi's Finest

What makes a city great? Its monuments may define its skyline, but its people, businesses and institutions give it character. The restaurants that become part of family traditions. The entrepreneurs who turn an idea into an enterprise. The designers who reinterpret heritage for a new generation. The educators, healthcare professionals and innovators whose work quietly changes lives. The India Collective Honours recognised Delhi-based businesses, institutions and individuals across 12 sectors for their contributions to the capital.

Delhi has no shortage of such stories. On October 23, some of them took centrestage as Hindustan Times presented The India Collective Honours, an initiative that recognises brands, businesses, institutions and people who make a meaningful contribution to the capital's evolving identity.

The evening, held at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in Karkardooma, New Delhi, brought together entrepreneurs, industry leaders, creative professionals and influential names from across sectors. Renowned Bollywood actor Isha Deol was the celeb guest who felicitated the honourees at this grand event.

But beyond the glamour of the occasion was a larger idea: that excellence is not the preserve of any one industry, and that a city's progress is often the cumulative result of enterprises and individuals working across diverse fields.

A city of many stories Delhi has always been a city of contrasts. Old-world craftsmanship co-exists with cutting-edge technology. Legacy establishments compete with ambitious new ventures. Traditional markets thrive even as organised retail and digital commerce redraw the shopping landscape.

The India Collective Honours captured this diversity through recognition spanning 12 broad sectors, including food and dining, fashion and style, beauty and wellness, healthcare, home and living, business and technology, finance and realty, hospitality and leisure, arts and culture, shopping and retail, education and jewellery.

The categories reflected the many ways in which businesses influence everyday life, from where people eat and shop to how they learn, invest, travel and access healthcare.

In food and dining, for instance, the spotlight extended from legacy restaurants and fine-dining establishments to neighbourhood cafés, bakeries and emerging food businesses. Fashion and style encompassed luxury labels, ethnic wear, designers and sustainable fashion, while healthcare recognised institutions and professionals working across medical specialities, diagnostics and health technology.

The canvas was opened up to include startups, technology innovators, financial institutions, real estate developers, hospitality brands, artists, cultural organisations and educational institutions.

The honours were an acknowledgement to the fact that the city's commercial and cultural ecosystem cannot be understood in silos. Each sector contributes to a larger story of aspiration, enterprise and change.

Recognition beyond the obvious An important element of The India Collective is its attempt to look beyond visibility alone.

While established names and legacy institutions form part of the recognition landscape, the initiative also created room for emerging businesses, innovators, entrepreneurs and organisations whose contributions may not always command the spotlight.

The diversity of the honourees reflected this approach. In education, KR Mangalam World School was recognised for Excellence in Future-Ready Learning, IMT Ghaziabad for Management Education and Sanya Bhalla, Chief Growth Officer, Manav Rachna for Next-Generation Leadership. Sushant University received honours for its Architecture and Design Institution as well as its School of Business. Holy Child Public School was recognised for 50 years of Academic Excellence and Nation-Building, while Modern International School and National Victor Public School were honoured for Academic and Institutional Excellence, respectively.

The real estate and infrastructure sector saw several distinctions. Hero Homes was recognised for Excellence in Community-Centric Living, Orris Group for creating iconic landmarks and LML Realty for its Promising Plug-and-play Industrial Ecosystem. Alpha Corp Development Limited was honoured for Quality Development and Sustainability Leadership, while SKA Group received recognition for Timely Delivery. RD Infrastructure was recognised for Luxury Residential Excellence, Fairfox IT Infra for IT and Commercial Infrastructure Development, and Ambience Creacions for Luxury Lifestyle Development. The RPS Group featured prominently, with 12th Avenue recognised for Integrated Commercial and Residential Development, RPS Zinnia and RPS Azalea in Bahadurgarh for Innovation in Urban Development, and Shashank Gupta for Pioneering Development in Emerging Real Estate Markets.

In healthcare, Paras Health received recognition for Advanced Transplant Care and Pioneering Work in Digestive Care, the latter associated with Dr Rajnish Monga, Chairman, Gastroenterology. Supreme Hospital was honoured for Excellence in Patient Care.

The retail, lifestyle and consumer categories were equally varied. Shreem Jewellers received the Bridal Jewellery Excellence Honour, while Bobal Jewellers was recognised in the New-Age Diamond Category. Columbus was honoured for Premium Footwear and Craftsmanship, Greenways for Preserving Traditional Textiles, and Virasat by MohanLal Sons for Luxury Retail. Ambience Malls received the Shopping Landmark Honour, while Greyon Cosmetics was named an Emerging Beauty Brand and Trumate was recognised in Home Appliances.

Emerging enterprises and specialised businesses also found a place in the spotlight. Doodhvale Farms was recognised as an Emerging D2C Dairy Protein Brand, Pacific Sports Complex for its Growing Rresence in Sports and Fitness, and K P Creations for Excellence in Customised Awards and Recognition Products. Piyush Dwivedi, known as the CBG Man of India, received the Manufacturing Excellence Honour. The MD and JMD of MBD Group - Monica Kandhari and Sonica Malhotra Kandhari received Woman Entrepreneur Honour, while Aalekh Foundation was recognised for its Social Impact Initiatives. Dpauls was associated with the event as its travel partner.

Together, these distinctions reflect a changing definition of business success. Scale and commercial performance remain important, but so do innovation, customer relationships, social responsibility and the ability to build something that endures.

An independent jury evaluated nominations on parameters including impact, excellence, innovation and contribution to the city. Claims and information underwent verification, followed by a final curation process aimed at ensuring representation across sectors.

The emphasis was on creating a credible platform for recognition rather than merely assembling prominent names under one roof.