Understanding the link between diabetes, blood pressure and other health conditions

As Indians increasingly live with multiple chronic conditions, looking at the bigger health picture is becoming important. Padma Shri Prof. (Dr.) Mohsin Wali is a Senior Consultant & Director – Internal Medicine, Pacific OneHealth Hospitals, New Delhi. (Pacific OneHealth Hospitals)

One tablet for blood pressure. Another for diabetes. Something for cholesterol. Perhaps medicines for acidity, joint pain or breathlessness.

For many middle-aged and older Indians, healthcare gradually becomes a list of medicines for a list of problems.

But sometimes, a question gets missed: could some of these problems be connected?

An analysis published in 2026, drawing on two waves of the WHO Study on global AGEing and adult health across six Indian states, found that multiple long-term conditions affected 24.4% of adults in the later survey wave, compared with 19.2% in the earlier wave. The BMJ Open analysis also linked multiple conditions with poorer quality of life and healthcare utilisation.

By February 2026, India’s National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases had recorded approximately seven crore people diagnosed with hypertension and 4.68 crore with diabetes among those screened. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data show that millions were receiving treatment, while gaps remained between diagnosis and treatment.

The challenge is recognising them early and understanding how they may interact in the same person.

Many chronic diseases can develop silently. High blood pressure may produce no obvious symptoms. Diabetes can remain undetected until a test reveals elevated blood sugar. Early kidney or liver problems may also show few warning signs.

Waiting for pain or symptoms can therefore be misleading.

A medical assessment may bring together unrelated clues — changes in weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, kidney function, liver tests, sleep, breathing, medication and lifestyle.

Sometimes, the finding is not one abnormal report but the pattern created by several small abnormalities.

One symptom can hide many possibilities Persistent fatigue may be linked to poor sleep, anaemia, thyroid disorders, diabetes, infection or medication effects. Breathlessness may involve the heart, lungs, blood count, fitness level or metabolic health.

Dizziness, swelling, recurrent infections, weight changes or persistent weakness can similarly have several possible causes.

A careful evaluation can help determine whether the problem needs monitoring, further investigation, treatment or referral to another specialist.

Diabetes, BP and heart health are not separate boxes For many people, diabetes means “high sugar” and hypertension means “high BP”. But metabolic and cardiovascular risks frequently overlap.

A diabetes consultation may need to look beyond the sugar reading towards blood pressure, cholesterol, weight, kidney function, cardiovascular risk, medication and lifestyle.

The objective is to reduce the possibility of one health problem contributing to another.

Ageing changes the equation The “one disease at a time” approach becomes difficult with age.

An older person may be living with diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, heart disease, respiratory problems, reduced kidney function and several medications simultaneously.

In such situations, treatment itself needs careful review. Are medicines interacting? Is every medicine necessary? Are nutrition and mobility adequate? Is treatment improving quality of life or adding to the burden?

The goal of healthcare in later life should be healthier and independent years.

The bigger picture matters Pacific OneHealth Hospitals’ specialist-led model, which seeks to bridge the healthcare “missing middle” between neighbourhood clinics and tertiary hospitals through technology-enabled Centres of Excellence.

Its network brings together internal medicine, preventive care, integrated diagnostics and specialist services including cardiology, gastroenterology, respiratory medicine, endocrinology and metabolic disorders, nephrology, rheumatology and geriatrics.

For patients dealing with multiple conditions or unexplained symptoms, the ability to move from medical evaluation to appropriate specialist care can help create a more connected healthcare journey.

Beyond the prescription: Healthcare that sees the whole person

Good healthcare means seeing the person behind the diagnosis, understanding the concerns that come with illness, and ensuring patients feel informed, respected and supported at every step.

At Pacific OneHealth, this belief is embodied in Care, Compassion, Empathy and Excellence (CCEE) — four interconnected values that place the patient at the centre of healthcare. Together, they reflect a commitment to clinical expertise grounded in human understanding: care that looks beyond symptoms, compassion that upholds dignity, empathy that listens and acknowledges individual circumstances, and delivers evidence-based treatment, sound clinical judgement and coordinated specialist care.

This perspective matters when patients live with multiple conditions, where care must address the combined impact on health, independence and quality of life.

Don’t wait for the warning A health problem does not always announce itself with severe pain or a symptom. Sometimes it begins with tiredness that does not go away, blood pressure that keeps creeping up, sugar that remains “borderline” or breathlessness dismissed as age.

These signs may or may not indicate a serious condition. But they are reasons to look closer, particularly when symptoms persist or several risk factors coexist.

The article is written by Padma Shri Prof. (Dr.) Mohsin Wali is a Senior Consultant & Director – Internal Medicine, Pacific OneHealth Hospitals, New Delhi.

Pacific OneHealth hospital has a total 3 branches in New Delhi, one in Lajpat Nagar, one in Dwarka and one in Karol Bagh.

For more information, please visit: www.pacificonehealth.com

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.