HSIIDC increases FAR for plots for housing migrant workers

gurugram

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:12 IST

In a significant move that will help boost affordable housing for migrant workers in industrial estates and townships of the district, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has approved a 10% increase in the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for industrial housing on plots of one acre or more in the industrial estates developed by it.

This new rule will also cover the new policy for the allotment of housing units and dormitories for industrial workers on a leasehold basis, the agency said. The decision was taken in a board meeting of HSIIDC under the chairmanship of Rajesh Khullar, principal secretary to the chief minister of Haryana, on Thursday.

The decision to increase FAR assumes importance in the backdrop of large scale migration of industrial workers from Gurugram and other areas of Haryana, who worked in the industrial estates of Manesar, Udyog Vihar, Rewari and other areas across the state until the nationwide lockdown brought industrial activity to a standstill. High rent and localisation of these residential facilities in concretised villages have been the reasons why the migrants workers have made a beeline to return to their native states in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, admit local industrialists.

Presently, the FAR allowed by HSIIDC at its plots is 1.25, which can be extended to 1.50 if the plot owner pays the charges for increase in the FAR. The new directive by the industrial agency allows for a 10% increase in the FAR, which means the industrialists will be able to build more housing on their plots for accommodating the workers. The draft policy shall be uploaded shortly on the official website of HSIIDC for inviting comments from allottees and stakeholders, the authority said.

The FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area to the size of the plot upon which it is built. It decides the amount of construction that can be carried out on a plot. Any increase in this limit allows for increased construction.

Anurag Agarwal, managing director, HSIIDC, in a statement issued on Thursday evening said that this proposal has been considered in the view of post-Covid scenario, wherein in-situ housing of workers / labourers will be prioritised. This policy is beneficial, considering the increased requirement of ready-to-move-in premises as well as liquidity and time constraints of the industrialists to invest in labour housing.

“This will act as an incentive to retain workers and provide them with the facilities at a minimum cost. The HSIIDC has ready-to-move-in dwelling units and dormitories for industrial workers at IMT, Manesar as well as in Industrial Estate, Kundli”, he added.

At present, the majority of labourers working in the industrial areas of Gurugram and Manesar stays in Kasan, Khoh, Aliar, Baas Haria, Dundahera, Mollahera, Nathupur, Chakkarpur, Sirhaul and similar villages that have turned into large urban clusters, thereby increasing the rates of rental accommodation.

The industrialists based in Gurugram and Manesar, meanwhile, welcomed the move but said that additional FAR should be given free of cost to the industry as it is reeling under intense financial pressure. “We welcome this move as it will boost housing for workers as presently they are living in villages located inside the industrial estates or adjacent to the industrial areas. The living conditions and basic hygiene in these areas are appalling and the rent is very high. We will work with the government to make this proposal successful,” said Manmohan Gaind, vice president, Manesar Industries Welfare Association.