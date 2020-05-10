Third Covid-19 death in Faridabad; two new cases reported

gurugram

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:27 IST

A 72-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on May 6, died on Saturday night in Faridabad while undergoing treatment for several other ailments, the district administration said on Sunday. This was the third death due to Covid-19 reported in Faridabad. As per officials, the district has so far recorded 96 cases of coronavirus, of which 55 people have recovered.

Two new cases were reported on Saturday evening in the district, said officials.The first patient is a 32-year-old man, a resident of Sector 92, who was undergoing kidney treatment at a private hospital. He tested positive on Sunday. The second patient is the contact of a 55-year-old security guard who had died of Covid-19 on May 4, said officials.

Yashpal Yadav, deputy commissioner(DC) of Faridabad said that the deceased woman, a resident of Sector 28, had visited Metro Hospital in Faridabad two weeks ago after she developed a urinary tract infection. Although she had been treated and had partially improved, she developed fever, constipation, and a cough around five days ago, following which she was admitted to Sarvodaya Hospital on May 5. “She complained of breathlessness on the same day, and was put on the ventilator. Her samples were collected, which returned positive on May 6. Later, she was shifted to ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad. She had a “cardiorespiratory arrest” on Saturday night around 9pm and she passed away,” he said.

Yadav said her condition was stable for at least two days but on May 8, her condition deteriorated, following which she had the “cardio-respiratory arrest”.

“Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was given to her immediately, along with necessary life-saving drugs. Despite all the efforts, she could not be revived. She was diabetic and had been undergoing treatment for the same for the last three months. She also had a travel history to Delhi prior to the lockdown for treatment of herpes,” said Yadav, adding that she was found positive for Covid-19, but the cause of death also included multiple ailments and comorbid conditions.

The first Covid-19 death in the district was reported on April 28. A 68-year-old man, who was diagnosed with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) had died while undergoing treatment for hypertension, sugar, and severe respiratory issues. Officials said the second death was that of a 55-year-old security guard who hailed from Bihar and tested positive on May 3. He had succumbed to the infection on May 4.

Yadav also said 4,592 people are on surveillance for Influenza-like Illness. “We had sent the samples of 5,357 people, of which 96 have tested positive, 4,723 have tested negative and the results of 538 are awaited,” he said adding that 5,990 people have been put under home isolation.

The district administration is carrying out contact tracing of all those who had visited Azadpur Mandi in Delhi or had come in contact with someone from that place.

The Faridabad health department has also adopted a new method of tracing people who may have visited Delhi through their call detail records.According to officials, they are screening every person entering Faridabad from May 1 and have sealed borders to contain the spread of Covid-19.