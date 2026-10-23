India's tougher crash tests for carmakers and the Bharat NCAP star rating that goes beyond them

The Centre this month notified tougher crash-safety rules that every new car sold in India will have to meet, phased in from October 2027 to 2032. They cover what happens to the people inside a car in frontal, side and rear crashes and what happens to a pedestrian that a car hits, among other tests. xxxxxxder as police set up barricades for security checking, in Gurugram, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. The heightened security measures were put in place following a protest call given by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_10_2026_000283A) (PTI File Photo)

These are the legal rules, the minimum safety threshold that a car must meet before it can be sold.

They are implemented alongside the government's voluntary programme, Bharat NCAP, which rates cars – in a scale of one to five stars – on safety parameters. Bharat NCAP 2.0, a tougher and broader set of crash-tests, is also set to come into effect from October 2027.

Taken together, the legal requirements and Bharat NCAP 2.0 are aimed at improving road safety. The issue is of particular concern to India. Data by the road transport ministry shows that 172,890 people died in 480,583 road accidents in the country in 2023. Two-wheeler riders made up 44.8% of the dead and pedestrians 20.4%, which means about two in every three people killed in accidents were outside a car.

Also read: Government to tighten learner’s licence requirements

The minimum requirement Before a new car goes on sale in India, the carmaker has to show that it passes a set of crash tests and safety requirements laid down under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. The process is called type approval, and it is mandatory.

Since October 2019, the two main crash tests, a frontal crash and a side impact, have been compulsory for all car models, as the road transport ministry told the Lok Sabha in 2017. In the frontal test, India follows a United Nations (UN) regulation in which the car is driven into a barrier at 56 km/h.

The rules notified this month raise that bar in stages. Several come with two deadlines, an earlier one for new models and a later one for models already on sale.

Also read: How urban India commutes: Workers take to two-wheelers, and students walk or take the bus

The new rules Frontal and side crashes. Revised standards for protecting occupants in offset frontal crashes, where only part of the car's front takes the impact, and in the side impacts apply to new models from October 2027 and to all models from October 2028. India's revised frontal standard follows the latest version of the UN regulation it is based on.

Seatbelts and airbags. This test focuses on restraint systems, which refer to seatbelts and airbags. A revised standard will apply to new models from October 2029 and to all models from October 2031.

Pedestrians. A revised standard for protecting pedestrians and other vulnerable road users applies to new models from October 2028. From October 2032, these tests must use the Flexible Pedestrian Leg Impactor (FlexPLI), a test tool that measures leg injuries a pedestrian would suffer when struck by a car's front.

Rear crashes and electric cars. From April 2029, all models must meet rear-impact rules covering the fuel system and the safety of electric powertrains. In a rear crash, the risks are a fuel leak in a petrol or diesel car and electric shock in an electric one.

Event data recorders. Event data recorders become compulsory from October 2029. It is a device that records vehicle data from just before and during a crash. It leaves out audio and video, location data and information about the driver.

India's legal frontal and rear-impact standards also include requirements on fuel leaks and on protection from electric shock after a crash. The draft of the new Bharat NCAP lists these among the checks its testers will verify after each of its crashes.

The voluntary safety tests: Bharat NCAP Bharat NCAP, short for the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme, has rated cars since 2023 on a scale of one to five stars. Carmakers are not obliged to take part; the programme is voluntary.

Those that do put a model forward, and pay for both the test cars and the tests. The car tested is the base variant, which carries only the safety equipment that is standard across the range.

The rating's tests are tougher than the legal ones. In its frontal crash, the car is driven into the kind of barrier the UN regulation specifies, a block that crumples on impact, but at 64 km/h, eight notches faster than the legal test. This difference is important because the energy of a crash rises with the square of the speed, so a car hitting the barrier at 64 km/h carries about 30% more energy into it than one at 56 km/h.

Europe's car-rating programme, called Euro NCAP, used this 64 km/h test from 1997 until 2020, before switching to one in which the car and a moving barrier are driven into each other, each at 50 km/h.

From October next year, stricter standards and tests – called Bharat NCAP 2.0 – will come into effect. A draft for these norms said the star rating “goes beyond the minimum type approval requirements”, and that a car that just meets the legal rules “may or may not qualify for star rating”.

A car, in other words, can be legal to sell and still fall short on stars.