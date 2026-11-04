Rethinking Delhi’s cultural heritage

Cultural heritage extends beyond physical remains of the past, such as monuments, historic buildings and settlements. Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) encompasses living traditions and expressions inherited from ancestors and transmitted across generations. UNESCO identifies five verticals of ICH: Oral traditions and language; performing arts; social practices, rituals and festive events; knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe; and traditional craftsmanship. A haveli in Delhi (Ravi Choudhary/ Hindustan Times)

But can cultural heritage be understood independently of history? Historical narratives shape what is recognised, valued and preserved as heritage, while heritage influences how the past is remembered and transmitted. This relationship determines both what enters a city’s cultural memory and what is subsequently forgotten.

Monument-centred approach to understanding Delhi’s history has contributed to historical amnesia confined to the familiar accounts of the Seven Cities and its popular heritage triangle with the Qutub Minar, Tughlaqabad Fort and the Red Fort as three corners. Consequently, the city’s intangible cultural heritage is often traced through the imperial legacies of the Tughlaqs, Lodis, Mughals and British; the Sufi traditions of Nizamuddin, Chirag Delhi and Mehrauli; Mughlai food traditions; the literary traditions of Persian and Urdu; and festivals such as Phoolwalon Ki Sair (the procession of flower sellers).

Post-Independence migration further transformed Delhi’s cultural landscape. The arrival of approximately 4.5 lakhs Punjabi refugees in a city of around nine lakhs, followed by migration from across India, reshaped its cultural life. Yet Delhi’s diverse cultural histories cannot be understood through its monuments and successive waves of migration alone. The villages that preceded, surrounded and were absorbed into the expanding city also possess distinctive cultural traditions.

What qualifies as cultural heritage? Is it necessarily an old building, a state-protected monument or a site of established historical significance? Can a village haveli (traditional courtyard house) within a living settlement also constitute heritage? And can a locally sustained Navratri tradition such as Sanjhi Mai be recognised alongside the widely celebrated festival of Navratri?

Institutions such as DDA, INTACH, and the NIUA provide frameworks for understanding and conserving the village’s cultural heritage, subject to the qualification of historic significance, that could be developed alongside the popular heritage triangle as retail and cultural economies in the form of boutiques, cafes, artist studios and spaces of art and cultural festivals, food walks, heritage walks, and others. Importantly, the ‘historic significance’ seems to be rooted in the conventional monumental approach with little or no policy recognition for local heritage in Delhi’s villages.

Some initiatives offer a broader understanding of cultural heritage. The ministry of culture’s Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar (My Village, My Heritage) programme and the MCD’s initiative to document culture and oral histories in 100 villages acknowledge the importance of local tangible heritage and traditions. However, the accuracy of documentation, depth of coverage and representation of distinctive cultural practices require community-based examination.

The central questions are, therefore, who decides what is historically significant and worthy of preservation? And whose cultural spaces and traditions become part of Delhi’s heritage, while others remain outside its dominant historical narrative?

Delhi Dehat’s villages (both rural and urban) contain havelis (traditional houses), chaupals (communal gathering spaces), wells, jhods (ponds), samadhis (shrines), akhadas (traditional wrestling pits) and temples, alongside rituals, songs, food traditions, languages, festivals and forms of community life. These tangible and intangible elements are interconnected. Yet many are being transformed or lost as urbanisation changes the spaces, relationships and livelihoods that sustain them.

The cultural significance of the haveli becomes particularly visible during festivals and life-cycle rituals, when different spaces acquire distinct meanings. At the deodhi (the entrance or gateway to a house), women paint Satiya (swastik symbol) during Dev Uthani Gyaras (related to the awakening of devas). During Navratri, women create and worship Sanjhi Mai, accompanied by folk songs and offerings of halwa (a sweet) or churma (a traditional sweet dish made from crushed wheat-based bread, ghee and sugar or jaggery). Thapi, the symbols of handprints (auspicious hand impressions made after childbirth), similarly mark entrances as sites of blessing and cultural memory.

The baithak (sitting or reception room) serves as a space for receiving guests, discussion and maintaining social relationships. Furnished with khaat (woven cots), palang (beds) and hukha (a traditional hookah), it connects domestic life with the wider community. The chowk (central courtyard) becomes a centre for weddings and ceremonies such as kajal ghalai (the ceremonial application of kohl), sehra bandhi (tying the groom’s ceremonial headpiece) and phere (the ritual circumambulations performed during a Hindu wedding). In the saalh (inner room or enclosed domestic space), practices such as dudh bilona (churning milk to obtain butter) and grinding grain with a chakki (traditional hand-operated millstone) connect household routines with agrarian foodways.

The haveli is thus more than a dwelling. The entrances, courtyards, gathering places, and internal rooms shape social relations, rituals, and everyday work, allowing the transmission of cultural knowledge from one generation to the next.

As havelis are demolished, abandoned, subdivided, and repurposed, the practices associated with them have also change. The objects associated with the havelis, such as the hukha, khaat, chakki and bilona, persist in some of the village homes, but their use and meaning change with changing lifestyles and domestic arrangements (such as electric chakki and bilona). The transformation of cultural practices then also reflects changes in the associated material culture.

In villages of Delhi Dehat, Navratri has traditionally been associated with Sanjhi Mai. Women and girls create ritual images on walls using mud, clay, cow dung and natural colours. During the evenings leading up to Dashami (the tenth day marking the culmination of Navratri), they gather to worship the image and sing folk songs. More than a religious observance, Sanjhi Mai bring together women’s knowledge, ritual art, oral traditions and collective participation. The household wall becomes the surface through which cultural knowledge was reproduced across generations.

On Dev Uthani Gyaras (the 11th day associated with the awakening of devas), women paint ritual symbols such as the Satiya on wooden doorframes and near the devsthan (a sacred place or shrine, sometimes marked by painted imagery), using geru (red ochre) and chuna (lime). These practices connect household spaces with shared beliefs and seasonal observances.

Govardhan Puja (the worship of Govardhan Hill, associated with Lord Krishna) reflects the agrarian histories of Delhi’s villages and the importance of cattle in rural life. The ritual consists of the creation and decoration of a representation of Govardhan made of cow dung and the offering of kheel (puffed rice) and patasha (small, round sugar confections). Some families celebrate this festival more enthusiastically than Diwali itself, which is celebrated a day after.

Janmashtami (the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna) also brings religious and community life together through traditional wrestling. Akhadas become centres of activity, while dangals (wrestling competitions) attract pehalwans (wrestlers) from neighbouring villages and regions. These competitions combine devotion to Lord Krishna with physical discipline, sporting traditions and community participation, helping transmit kushti (traditional Indian wrestling) across generations.

Urbanisation has changed where these traditions are practised. As havelis, courtyards and shared open spaces disappear or are fragmented, rituals take place on rooftops, balconies, on the exterior walls and in local temples. Govardhan Puja is taking place in whatever remaining open spaces there are, while Janmashtami dangals continue to gather close to temple premises where space is available. Such adaptations reflect the resilience of village traditions. But they also highlight that the loss of cultural spaces can change participation and transmission across generations.

To speak of heritage is to speak of history and identity. The government must recognise Delhi as a city shaped by its villages and integrate their histories, cultural landscapes and living traditions into its heritage and development policies. This requires moving beyond infrastructure-centric development towards a Heritage and Culture-Integrated Development Model, supported by dedicated political representation and local governance.

A Delhi Gram Parishad (DGP), or Delhi Village Council, can be established as a third-tier local governance body with political representation, financial autonomy, and legislative and executive powers to plan, budget and coordinate village development with agencies such as DDA, MCD, DJB, PWD and the government of NCT Delhi. It can operate through two specialised committees: The Gram Virasat aur Sanskritik Samiti (GVSS), or Village Heritage and Cultural Committee, and the Gram Vikas Samiti (GVS), or Village Development Committee.

The GVSS may document, archive and conserve oral histories, tangible and intangible heritage, sacred landscapes and traditional knowledge, while promoting cultural education, festivals and heritage tourism. The GVS may oversee infrastructure, civic services, public works, environmental management, disaster risk reduction and monitoring of development projects.

This integrated approach would make development and heritage conservation complementary priorities, ensuring that Delhi’s villages retain their distinct histories, identities and living traditions as the city moves towards its vision of Delhi 2047.

(The views exchanged are personal)

This article is authored by Shekhar Tokas, assistant professor and Nidhi Tewathia, associate professor, urban studies, Dr BR. Ambedkar University, Delhi.