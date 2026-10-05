Why structured surgical training is critical to women's health care

Women's health care in India has witnessed significant progress over the past decade. Advances in minimally invasive surgery, improved diagnostics and evolving surgical technologies have transformed the management of many gynaecological conditions, making procedures safer, recovery faster and outcomes better for patients. At the same time, expectations from health care have also evolved. Women today are seeking timely intervention, better quality of care and treatment approaches that allow them to recover sooner and return to their daily lives with minimal disruption. As India continues to strengthen its health care system with an increasing focus on improving the quality of care alongside expanding access, meeting these expectations requires not only investment in advanced technologies but also a health care system equipped with a skilled surgical workforce. Women's Health (Freepik)

As surgical care becomes increasingly specialised, strengthening surgical capability must become an important health care priority. The World Health Organization identifies the health workforce as one of the six building blocks of resilient health systems, recognising that better health outcomes depend as much on trained professionals as they do on infrastructure and technology. In gynaecology, where surgical techniques continue to evolve rapidly, ensuring surgeons are equipped with the competencies to safely adopt these advances is essential to delivering high-quality care.

Today's gynaecologists are expected to manage increasingly complex conditions using advanced laparoscopic and hysteroscopic techniques, enhanced imaging systems, energy devices and, in some centres, robotic-assisted surgery. While these advancements have expanded treatment possibilities and improved clinical outcomes, they have also raised the level of surgical competency required in routine practice. Such competencies cannot be acquired through observation alone. They require structured mentorship, simulation-based learning, supervised hands-on training and continuous evaluation throughout a surgeon's professional journey.

Strengthening surgical education is, therefore, not simply about developing technical skills. It is about standardising clinical practice, improving patient safety and ensuring that women receive consistent, high-quality care irrespective of where they seek treatment. Competency-based training and continuous professional development help reduce variations in surgical practice, support the safe adoption of new techniques and promote greater consistency in standards of care across institutions. This is particularly important in a country as diverse as India, where the quality of surgical care should be less dependent on geography or individual exposure and more firmly anchored in evidence-based practice.

This assumes even greater importance as more women seek surgical care for conditions such as endometriosis, uterine fibroids, pelvic floor disorders and gynaecological cancers. Patients today are better informed and increasingly seek minimally invasive approaches wherever clinically appropriate. They expect shorter hospital stays, fewer complications and quicker recovery. Delivering these outcomes depends not only on technology but also on the judgement, experience and preparedness of the surgeon performing the procedure.

Continuous professional development has, therefore, become an integral part of modern surgical practice. As new evidence and operative techniques continue to emerge, remaining current is no longer simply a matter of professional growth; it is fundamental to delivering safe, evidence-based care. Lifelong learning enables surgeons to critically evaluate innovations, adopt them responsibly and continue improving clinical outcomes.

Medical associations play a critical role in strengthening this culture of continuous learning. Beyond scientific conferences, we must create structured opportunities for skill development through fellowships, simulation laboratories, cadaveric and live surgical workshops, mentorship programmes and peer-learning platforms. These initiatives bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and clinical practice while promoting greater consistency in surgical standards.

Expanding these opportunities beyond metropolitan centres is equally critical. Every woman, regardless of where she lives, deserves access to safe, high-quality surgical care. Achieving this requires investment not only in health care infrastructure but also in the education and continuous development of surgeons across the country. Strengthening regional training programmes, mentorship networks and access to advanced surgical education will be essential to reducing disparities in women's health care.

Strengthening surgical capability requires collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem. Medical associations, academic institutions, healthcare providers and responsible industry partners all have a role in expanding access to quality education, simulation-based training and evolving surgical techniques. Such collaborations can strengthen clinical practice while ensuring that education remains evidence-based, ethical and centred on improving patient outcomes.

As India continues to strengthen its health care system, building surgical capability must become a sustained national priority. Investing in structured surgical education today will help create a more resilient health workforce, improve the consistency and quality of surgical care, and ensure that women across the country benefit equally from advances in gynaecological surgery.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Sudha Tandon, president, Indian Association of Gynaecological Endoscopists (IAGE).