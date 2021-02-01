IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Punjab school events: Children learn about road safety, traffic rules
Students spreading awareness about road safety through art. (HT)
Students spreading awareness about road safety through art. (HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: Children learn about road safety, traffic rules

  • Various art mediums are being used to spread awareness on road safety and traffic rules.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:05 PM IST

A road safety advocacy programme is being organised by ministry of road transport and highways, government of India and Bhumika Rangmanch, Delhi, in different schools of Chandigarh from January 18 to February 6 to mark the national road safety month.

Various art mediums are being used to spread awareness on road safety and traffic rules.

The workshop has already been conducted at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 33, GMSSS, Sector 44, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35, GMSS, Sector 8-B,

Officers Rajinder Singh and Rajeev from traffic department, Chandigarh, also delivered lectures on road safety.

Panchkula Bhavanite honoured by CM

Harsh, a student of Class 12 of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, was honoured for her achievements in various fields by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Republic Day.

Harsh had started playing fencing in 2017 and has bagged 15 medals at the state level in U-17, U-19, U-20, and senior-level. She has also won two medals at the national level.

Children walk a mile in community helpers’ shoes

A virtual role-play activity was organised for Nursery students of St Soldiers School, Sector 16, Panchkula, on the theme ‘Community helpers’. The little ones presented themselves as doctors, teachers, police officers, vegetable vendors, etc and spoke about the roles played by them.

Student awarded certificate by UT admin, civic body

Janvi of Class 7 of Saupin’s School was awarded a commendation certificate by UT administration and MC, Chandigarh, on Republic Day for her skills in bhangra on skates. She had won the first gold medal in roller freestyle in the 57th national championship organised by the Roller Skating Federation of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab school event punjab school
app
Close
The BMC building is famous for its 225 feet tall front tower. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
The BMC building is famous for its 225 feet tall front tower. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
ht school

A walk to remember inside iconic BMC building

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • This is the first time that Mumbai civic body has opened doors of its 128- year-old headquarters for tourists through guided tours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students spreading awareness about road safety through art. (HT)
Students spreading awareness about road safety through art. (HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: Children learn about road safety, traffic rules

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:05 PM IST
  • Various art mediums are being used to spread awareness on road safety and traffic rules.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students performed various experiments during the online classes.(HT)
The students performed various experiments during the online classes.(HT)
ht school

Delhi school events: Ryan International celebrates World Science Day

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • The current crisis should serve as a wake-up call as far as the urgency for increased financing and support of scientific research and collaboration is concerned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, taking part in a virtual fancy dress activity held to mark Republic Day celebrations.(HT)
A student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, taking part in a virtual fancy dress activity held to mark Republic Day celebrations.(HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: Children expressed love, respect for the country

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:49 PM IST
  • On the 72nd Republic Day, students from all across Punjab paid tribute to the country through online and offline celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was a day of pride for all the students as well as the alumni.(HT )
It was a day of pride for all the students as well as the alumni.(HT )
ht school

Delhi school events: Delhi International School celebrates Founder’s Day

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:23 PM IST
  • Just like it is vital for the children to know about their culture, it is crucial for students to be well acquainted with those whose vision and ideology are responsible for this deeply rooted institution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Action against accused teachers was taken after a protest march by villagers against the school.(Getty Images/Representational)
Action against accused teachers was taken after a protest march by villagers against the school.(Getty Images/Representational)
ht school

Maharashtra: 600 teachers, non-teaching staff protest

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:50 PM IST
  • The teacher groups have shown support to farmer and labour unions fighting against the new laws and also raised their voice against the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
ht school

Punjab school events: HVM Convent children make tri-colour badges

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • School principal Sunita Kumari lauded the efforts of all the students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students expressed gratitude to the Indian Army in various ways.(HT )
The students expressed gratitude to the Indian Army in various ways.(HT )
ht school

Delhi school events: Ryan international school celebrates Army Day

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:44 PM IST
  • To mark the significance of this day, the students shared their views about how we can serve our nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhupen Khakar
Bhupen Khakar
ht school

Path-breaking modernist artist

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:42 PM IST
  • This internationally recognised self-trained artist was known for his contemporary art that depicted mundane life and evoked gender identity as well as its social outlook.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT FILE )
Representational image. (HT FILE )
ht school

Shut Mumbai schools and online classes turn parents into ‘screen guard’

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:58 PM IST
  • As parents worry, experts advise offline activities; say some kids need medical help, counselling
READ FULL STORY
Close
A special assembly in progress at MGM Public School , Ludhiana.
A special assembly in progress at MGM Public School , Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: Patriotic fervour marks R-Day across schools

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • Students from schools across Ludhiana saluted the national flag, sang patriotic songs, and recited poems dedicated to freedom fighters to mark the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 200 students from Classes 6 to 12 participated in the conference with enthusiasm.
Over 200 students from Classes 6 to 12 participated in the conference with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: DLF Public School organises 2-day MUN conference

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:53 PM IST
  • The conference, which was attended by over 200 students from Classes 6 to 12, was inaugurated by school executive director Dr. Mrignaini and moderated by Social Science HoD Mukesh Choudhary along with her dedicated team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sia Kapoor
Sia Kapoor
ht school

Sia Kapur of BBPS shines in asteroid search campaign

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • Sia Kapur, a Class 5 student of Bal Bharati Public School (BBPS), GRH Marg, has discovered three asteroids in the Kalam Centre Asteroid Search Campaign organized by Kalam Centre in New Delhi in association with International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alpana Baveja, Principal, Manav Rachna International School, Sector-51, Gurugram
Alpana Baveja, Principal, Manav Rachna International School, Sector-51, Gurugram
ht school

Academic excellence, development of essential life skills required for success’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • The current times are extremely exciting with the current pandemic having ushered in the most challenging times for our society and government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Unsplash)
Representational image. (Unsplash)
ht school

Delhi school events: Govt Boys Sr Sec School creates 2nd virtual library

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • The virtual library will help students of Classes 9 to 12 develop the habit of reading newspapers and competition-related materials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP