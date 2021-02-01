Punjab school events: Children learn about road safety, traffic rules
- Various art mediums are being used to spread awareness on road safety and traffic rules.
A road safety advocacy programme is being organised by ministry of road transport and highways, government of India and Bhumika Rangmanch, Delhi, in different schools of Chandigarh from January 18 to February 6 to mark the national road safety month.
Various art mediums are being used to spread awareness on road safety and traffic rules.
The workshop has already been conducted at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 33, GMSSS, Sector 44, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35, GMSS, Sector 8-B,
Officers Rajinder Singh and Rajeev from traffic department, Chandigarh, also delivered lectures on road safety.
Panchkula Bhavanite honoured by CM
Harsh, a student of Class 12 of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, was honoured for her achievements in various fields by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Republic Day.
Harsh had started playing fencing in 2017 and has bagged 15 medals at the state level in U-17, U-19, U-20, and senior-level. She has also won two medals at the national level.
Children walk a mile in community helpers’ shoes
A virtual role-play activity was organised for Nursery students of St Soldiers School, Sector 16, Panchkula, on the theme ‘Community helpers’. The little ones presented themselves as doctors, teachers, police officers, vegetable vendors, etc and spoke about the roles played by them.
Student awarded certificate by UT admin, civic body
Janvi of Class 7 of Saupin’s School was awarded a commendation certificate by UT administration and MC, Chandigarh, on Republic Day for her skills in bhangra on skates. She had won the first gold medal in roller freestyle in the 57th national championship organised by the Roller Skating Federation of India.
A walk to remember inside iconic BMC building
- This is the first time that Mumbai civic body has opened doors of its 128- year-old headquarters for tourists through guided tours.
Delhi school events: Ryan International celebrates World Science Day
- The current crisis should serve as a wake-up call as far as the urgency for increased financing and support of scientific research and collaboration is concerned.
Punjab school events: Children expressed love, respect for the country
- On the 72nd Republic Day, students from all across Punjab paid tribute to the country through online and offline celebrations.
Delhi school events: Delhi International School celebrates Founder’s Day
- Just like it is vital for the children to know about their culture, it is crucial for students to be well acquainted with those whose vision and ideology are responsible for this deeply rooted institution.
Maharashtra: 600 teachers, non-teaching staff protest
- The teacher groups have shown support to farmer and labour unions fighting against the new laws and also raised their voice against the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).
Punjab school events: HVM Convent children make tri-colour badges
- School principal Sunita Kumari lauded the efforts of all the students.
Delhi school events: Ryan international school celebrates Army Day
- To mark the significance of this day, the students shared their views about how we can serve our nation.
Path-breaking modernist artist
- This internationally recognised self-trained artist was known for his contemporary art that depicted mundane life and evoked gender identity as well as its social outlook.
Shut Mumbai schools and online classes turn parents into ‘screen guard’
- As parents worry, experts advise offline activities; say some kids need medical help, counselling
Punjab school events: Patriotic fervour marks R-Day across schools
- Students from schools across Ludhiana saluted the national flag, sang patriotic songs, and recited poems dedicated to freedom fighters to mark the day.
Delhi school events: DLF Public School organises 2-day MUN conference
- The conference, which was attended by over 200 students from Classes 6 to 12, was inaugurated by school executive director Dr. Mrignaini and moderated by Social Science HoD Mukesh Choudhary along with her dedicated team.
Sia Kapur of BBPS shines in asteroid search campaign
- Sia Kapur, a Class 5 student of Bal Bharati Public School (BBPS), GRH Marg, has discovered three asteroids in the Kalam Centre Asteroid Search Campaign organized by Kalam Centre in New Delhi in association with International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC).
Academic excellence, development of essential life skills required for success’
- The current times are extremely exciting with the current pandemic having ushered in the most challenging times for our society and government.
Delhi school events: Govt Boys Sr Sec School creates 2nd virtual library
- The virtual library will help students of Classes 9 to 12 develop the habit of reading newspapers and competition-related materials.
