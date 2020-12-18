e-paper
Students spread awareness on energy conservation

ht-school Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 18:45 IST
HTC
HTC
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Shakti- the energy conservation club of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-B, Chandigarh, celebrated energy conservation week from December 7 to 14.

The objective was to spread awareness about the importance
of energy efficiency and conservation.

Club incharge Indu Bala said that during the week, students took part in a variety of activities such as poster making, slogan writing, online quiz and a rally to spread awareness.

Principal Asha Rani lauded the efforts of the students and the staff and distributed prizes to the winners. The entire programme was sponsored by State Designated Agency (SDA), Chandigarh.

