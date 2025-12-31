Bollywood lessons from 2025: Saiyaara says romance is back, Dhurandhar proves runtime don't matter

The year 2025 was a mixed bag at the box office, but it started with a bang with Chhaava, had another big success mid-year with Saiyaara and ended on a much higher note with Dhurandhar. In the middle there were some hits and some misses, and from it all, here are some lessons that Bollywood learnt in 2025: Bollywood lessons from 2025

1. Same strategy doesn't work for everyone: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda and Ibrahim Ali Khan, both followed the same strategy of no media interactions prior to their debut films release. The strategy worked for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as Saiyaara became a rage and the mystery around them made the audience curious. But the impact of the same strategy was complete opposite for Ibrahim Ali Khan as Nadaaniyan proved to be a subpar project. It proved that it all boils down to the talent and content.

2. Audience is done with remakes and sequels: What the audience's response at the box office proved this year was that they are no more accepting sequels and remakes which are being made just for the sake of cashing in on the franchise's name. Here's how the remakes and sequels this year performed:

Flops: Loveyapa, Deva, Chhorii 2, Dhadak 2, Son of Sardar 2, Andaaz 2, War 2, Baaghi 4, De De Pyaar De 2, Mastii 4, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Housefull 5

Exceptions: Mrs, Metro... In Dino, Raid 2, Kesari Chapter 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, Jolly LLB 3