Pooja Chopra on Diwali festivities: Diet compromise wala time shuru ho gaya hai

For actor Pooja Chopra, recently seen in the film Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?, Diwali is about traditional Indian outfits, family visits, card parties, and, most importantly, sweets without counting calories. Actor Pooja Chopra “Diet compromise wala time shuru ho gaya hai! Sometimes, when guilt rises, I even increase my gym time or hit it twice. It’s only during this period that I don’t count calories,” she says. A self-confessed foodie with a sweet tooth, she adds, “I wait ki kahan-kahan se kya-kya aa raha hai. The whole year we are on a no-sugar diet; these days I just close my eyes on that front. During Diwali, the foodie in me wakes up!” Her festive favourites include her mother’s shakkar pare, dry gur-coconut gujiya and chakli. With most of her family now settled in Mumbai, the city has become home.

“I have not celebrated Diwali in my hometown, Pune, after winning Miss India in 2009. I remember, woh to kuch alag hi mahaul hota hai,” says the actor, known for her role in Commando (2013), recalling making festive food with her mother and grandmother and bursting crackers. “Then we used to burst a lot of crackers and make food with mummy and nani. In that period, we were like Borzo and Blinkit delivering sweets to neighbours (laughs),” she says. Over the years, she has also understood the deeper meaning of traditions. “I used to ask why darwaza khula rakhte hain tyohaar mein, and my parents would say Lakshmiji ghar ayengi. But later I understood that keeping the door open also means welcoming people to celebrate with us. I do follow that tradition in Mumbai,” she says, adding that she continues the tradition in Mumbai.