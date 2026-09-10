Deaf K-pop trio Big Ocean returns with new single ‘Love Sign’

According to The Korea Times, Deaf K-pop trio Big Ocean who made its debut in April 2024 for People with Disabilities has returned with its latest digital single, “Love Sign,” marking the group’s first release in nearly four months. Members PJ, Chanyeon and Jiseok released the track on major streaming platforms on Wednesday. Big Ocean

The song blends a nu-disco sound with mostly English lyrics, targeting an international audience. Its title combines the idea of astrological star signs with the trio’s identity rooted in sign language, while the chorus features American, British and Korean sign languages.

Big Ocean is next set to appear at New York Fashion Week, where it will launch a collection with designer Andy Yu and perform “Love Sign.” The trio debuted in April 2024 on Korea’s Day for People with Disabilities.