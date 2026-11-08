Actor Bhagyashree, who was seen in two films this year, The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman and Raja Shivaji, makes it a point to be home in time for Diwali, no matter where in the world work takes her. For her, the festival is an occasion to bring the family together and keep traditions alive, even as her children grow up. “Diwali for me is family time. No matter where I am in the world, I make sure that I come back for Diwali. On Lakshmi Puja day, the children (Avantika Dassani and Abhimanyu Dassani), our family members and basically everyone comes together for the puja. That is an important aspect of our lives. There were just two years when Avantika was studying abroad, and even then, we would do a FaceTime or video call to make sure she was always present during the puja,” she shares. Diwali Special | Bhagyashree: No matter where I am in the world, I make sure I come back to celebrate with family

One tradition that holds particular significance for the actor is the ritualistic oil bath on Diwali morning, for which preparations begin the previous night. “We soak things like khus khus, badam and methi, and extract coconut milk overnight. In the morning, as a mother, I give the children a maalish using these ingredients, which are good for their skin and hair. We use almond, fenugreek, coconut oil and coconut milk, followed by ubtan. After Ganeshji’s aarti, we perform the children’s aarti and bless them with good health, wisdom, happiness, prosperity and success,” she explains.

Although her children have grown up, Bhagyashree makes sure they continue the ritual. “This is that half an hour-40 minutes when we get to talk, be playful and interact with one another. We crack jokes and have fun. It takes me back to memories of when they were really young,” she says.

Rangoli-making is another tradition that has evolved over the years. What began as Bhagyashree’s annual ritual has now become Avantika’s responsibility. “Earlier, I used to make the rangoli. During her growing-up years, she would try to imitate me and not be able to do it, and then she would cry her heart out. Every time, I would tell her that it was okay and that her rangoli was just as pretty. Finally, she learnt how to make it and now tells me, ‘Mom, I do it better’,” she recalls.

Food remains central to the family’s festivities, with a traditional Maharashtrian lunch bringing everyone together. The spread includes shrikhand, aloo puri, masale bhaat, varan bhaat and an assortment of sweets and fried delicacies. “Himalaya (husband) loves jalebis, so those are always there,” she shares. However, it is her simple preparation of varan bhaat that the family particularly looks forward to. “I add toop, nimbu and namak to the rice and dal, mix everything together and feed them with my hands. Even my in-laws and Himalaya wait for it. Everyone enjoys eating from the same thali.”

While firecrackers were once an integral part of her childhood celebrations, Bhagyashree says her family has become more conscious about their use, particularly because of pollution and their impact on animals. “Both my children are very fond of animals, and they worry about how animals react and how they get hurt because of firecrackers. So, we have become more careful and stick to things that are safer and more controlled, like a phooljhadi, fountain or chakri. It is the Festival of Lights, and gathering around to watch them does feel nice. But with changing times and circumstances, it is important to adapt and also realise the ecological impact of these things,” she signs off.

Dhamkedar rapid fire ft. Bhagyashree

One Diwali sweet you can happily binge on?

Besan ke ladoo and specifically sattu ki barfi that my mother-in-law makes. I also love shrikhand puri.

Kaju katli or homemade gujiya?

Sattu ki barfi.

One festive dish you love making yourself?

Kheer or badam ka halwa.

Who is more experimental in the kitchen: you, Abhimanyu or Avantika?

During Diwali, everyone just wants to eat.

Who has the sweetest tooth in the family?

My father-in-law.

One thing you always buy for yourself during Diwali?

A new sari for me, new clothes for everyone and a jewellery piece for Avantika.

Traditional sari or a contemporary festive lookSari any day.

A Diwali party at home or a quiet family dinner?

Diwali party at home with close friends.

One Bollywood song that gets everyone on the dance floor?

Gallan Goodiyaan.

Your ultimate Diwali mood: food, fashion or family time?

Family time and food.