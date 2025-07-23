Fact check: Is Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday dating Shruti Chauhan? Here's the truth

After the release of his debut film Saiyaara, actor Ahaan Panday has quickly found himself in the spotlight. And not just for his on-screen chemistry with co-star Aneet Padda. There has been heavy speculation around his personal life. Especially after fans began discussing his interactions with lifestyle influencer-actor Shruti Chauhan. Ahaan Panday and Shruti Chauhan(Photos: Instagram)

The rumours gained more traction after she posted an emotional note on Instagram. “To the boy who dreamed of this his entire life, to the boy who believed in it when no one else did, to the one who gave his all for this moment. To the one who deserves this more than anyone! This stage is yours @ahaanpandayy I love you, I’m proud of you, I’m crying I’m screaming and I’m only wishing and praying that there is more and more to come for you! The world will finally know you and what you can do! Forever (sic),” she wrote.

However, an industry insider quashed all dating rumours, telling us: “Ahaan Panday and Shruti Chauhan are quite close, but they are just friends. There is nothing more going on there between them. They have known each other for a long time. And in fact, Ahaan sees Shruti as a sister. The rumours are not at all true.”

Who is Shruti Chauhan?

Shruti is a lifestyle influencer, actor, and model. She appeared in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2014 film Gully Boy, and also worked in the web series Karm Yuddh. Recently, she was seen with singer Jubin Nautiyal in the music video of Hadh Se, and worked in an ad alongside actor Ram Charan. As per the information available online, Shruti hails from Jaipur and studied arts at Jyoti Vidyapeeth Women’s University in Rajasthan.