For celebrities, paparazzi are often an unavoidable part of life in the public eye. While some encounters can feel intrusive, others show that the relationship between stars and photographers isn't always adversarial. Actor Tara Sutaria recently pushed away a paparazzi camera after it came too close to her while she was entering a store in Mumbai. Videos show photographers surrounding her and repeatedly asking her to pose, while her team used umbrellas to shield her from the cameras. Paparazzi culture: Where do you draw the line? Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh share encounters

When one photographer moved his camera close to her, Tara pushed it aggressively and walked inside. The incident has since sparked a debate about celebrities' personal space. One user on X wrote, "Tara Sutaria shoves a pap back after he gets way too close. Well done, it's high time the paparazzi understood the basic concept of personal space." Another one shared, "Paparazzi should understand that celebrities uhave a private life too. They shouldn't barge into every place with cameras."

Meanwhile, actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a much more positive experience with a paparazzo. Speaking to Screen, the actor recalled wanting to buy something from a child selling an item for 100, but he didn't have any cash. "You have become so cashless today... I wasn't carrying money. Now, I don't carry money because everything is digital," he said.

When the child couldn't accept an online payment, a nearby paparazzo offered to help. "It was so nice of one paparazzo, whose name I didn't know, but now I know; his name is Sushil Mohite," he shared. The two incidents highlight both sides of celebrity-paparazzi interactions, from the need to respect personal space to unexpected moments of kindness.