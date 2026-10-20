Salman Khan makes first appearance after the attack on Tiger Shroff, check out the heavy security
Actor Salman Khan was seen at the Mumbai private airport with armed security officers on Tuesday.
The mood in the film industry is solemn currently, ever since the assassination attempt on actor Tiger Shroff on October 18. Three people have already been detained in connection with the activity. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, following his meeting with Tiger at his residence, had promised that the security arrangements for all celebs shall be reviewed, and it seems it is already underway.
Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai's private airport on Tuesday morning, flanked by heavier than usual security. Special Protection Unit officers, wielding guns were present. Check out the video:
Salman's security arrangements seem to have been strengthened on priority because he has been inundated with threats by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Even in the latest episode involving Tiger, an unverified voice message circulating mentions his name, “Regarding the incident with Tiger Shroff today, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu take responsibility. We had called and warned him earlier, but he failed to understand, so today we made him understand properly. Whoever in the Mumbai film industry does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan, they will be next. Wait and watch.”
In April 2024, even gunshots were fired at Salman's Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartments. The responsibility for it was again taken by the Bishnoi gang. In October of the same year, politician and Salman's close friend Baba Siddiqui was shot dead, and the Mumbai Police chargesheet concluded later that Baba's close proximity to Salman could have led to his death.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More