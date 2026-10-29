Shriya Saran on Karwachauth: Festivals have a way of finding their place in your life

​Film shoots and events notwithstanding, actor Shriya Saran always prioritises heading home for festivities like Karwachauth. Speaking about balancing the two worlds, Shriya says, “Work is important, but so is following festivals. I think such days have a way of finding their place in your life, no matter how busy you are. Traditions create moments that bring you closer to your family. I try to plan my schedule around these occasions as much as possible because, for me, celebrating with my husband and family makes these festivals a bit more special.” Shriya Saran, (inset) with husband Andrei Koscheev

​For the actor, the festival holds a deeply personal emotional childhood connection as well. She shares, “Festivals are extremely important, and Karwachauth is very, very special to me. My mother has been celebrating it for as long as I can remember. Every Karwachauth, she would wear her wedding outfit, and so I also do that. We wear the same red lehenga on Karwachauth! As a child, you don’t necessarily understand the deeper meaning of everything, but you absorb the emotions, the excitement, and the importance of these traditions. Looking back, those moments have stayed with me. Today, when I celebrate Karwachauth myself, I feel a lovely connection to those memories and to my mother, while creating my own memories with Andrei.”

​When it comes to the fasting rituals, Shriya admits she has her own gentle approach to the tradition. She reveals, “I do fast but it’s not nirjala as I can’t do without water but it’s all the same, waiting for the moon, puja and then breaking my fast, it’s an amazing feeling. The rituals are beautiful, but what makes the day meaningful is the intention and emotions behind them. I particularly love the evening rituals and the moment when you finally get to sit together after a day of fasting. There is something very intimate about sharing that experience with your partner.”

​The couple who got hitched in March, 2018 the festive celebrations aren’t without their fair share of fun. Recalling the time she playfully tricked her her entrepreneur husband, Andrei Koscheev, into fasting alongside her, Shriya laughs as she shares, “I told Andrei once that he had to fast for me while I fast for him! It kind of worked he actually fasted for me! But after that, he figured it out and never did it again! Andrei is such a sport. He took it in good humour, which is very much like him. The sweetest part is that he is always willing to participate in things that are important to me.”

​Ever since welcoming their daughter Radha in 2021 , festival celebrations in the household have taken on a richer meaning. She says, “Motherhood changes your perspective on almost everything. You begin to value time, family moments and little traditions even more because you realise how quickly these years pass. The festivals now feel even more meaningful because we are creating memories as a family and, in our own way, introducing our child to the traditions we grew up with.”

​When it comes to dressing up for the festive season, Shriya relies on timeless elegance over grand statements. She notes, “I love Indian wear, especially beautiful sarees. There is something timeless and elegant about a saree, and I think it makes you feel festive without having to do too much. For Karwahauth, I gravitate towards a classic red or a rich, festive colour, while for Diwali I enjoy experimenting a little more. As for gifts, the most special gift is always the thought and effort behind it. Andrei has his own lovely way of showing affection, and I would much rather have a thoughtful surprise, a beautiful memory, or simply some uninterrupted time together.”

​On the professional front, the actor is equally enthralled about returning for the final chapter of the Drishyam franchise. Shriya shares, “Returning as Nandini felt like reconnecting with a character and a world that audiences have followed so closely over the years and success has made all our hard work much more meaningful.”