BTOB’s Yook Sung-jae reveals he is still trying to figure out matters of the heart. The actorn stars in the upcoming office romance” Nine to Six” to premiere on Prime Video , says individual choices differ when it comes to balancing the professional and personal, and it’s each to their own. Yook Sung-jae on love, ambition and life choices: Wealth and status are secondary

“I think for some people, finding the one they love and having kids might be the truest form of happiness. Other people might be so in love with their jobs that they just want to keep doing what they do for the rest of their lives. Everybody has different perspectives and values in life, and choose different paths in life. I think the most important thing is to embrace these differences, to respect and understand each other, and just live in harmony.”

31-year-old Yook Sung-jae, who debuted as a vocalist and the youngest member of BTOB (Born to Beat) in 2012, seamlessly transitioned from stage to screen. His breakout performance as the chaotic high school rebel in the teen mystery Who Are You: School 2015 won him recognition. His acting credits include the popular hit Goblin, the psychological fantasy thriller The Golden Spoon, and the historical fantasy The Haunted Palace, and he now explores a new space in his latest drama. He plays a bright-eyed intern, Han Seon-woo, who forsakes his dream of designing and joins a corporation.

But it’s his close relationship with his workaholic deputy manager, played by Park Min-young, that shifts the dynamics for both of them. Yook reflects that conviction is key: “My character’s true passion lies in jewellery designing, but he is compelled to find a job. He is just starting out but ends up finding the woman he loves. I feel all the characters in the narrative are not just trying to climb up the ladder and earn money, but rather have this sense of responsibility and their love for their jobs which is the primary point, and everything else naturally follows from there. Wealth, status are all secondary. I have a mantra in my life, which is: if you chase your dream, wealth and reputation will naturally follow,” he says pragmatically.

On the other hand, popular K-drama star Go Soo returns to the romance genre after 15 years with Nine to Six. Known for his versatility and powerful performances in titles such as The Front Line, Lucid Dream, Missing and, most recently, Yeon Sang-ho’s thriller Colony, he steps into the shoes of the discerning division head Park Hyun-tae. The actor says he and the creators were keen, through the course of the show, to evaluate how different generations weigh love, marriage and ambition in these times.

“When I listen to people’s perspectives on these things, I can feel that things are changing quite a bit compared to the past. I think once this show airs, more people will be able to think about and understand what’s actually happening in society and in the workplace. The perspectives are all different for the three characters because they are at different stages of their careers. As for my character Hyun-tae, he is more experienced and far more relaxed because he has been through challenging times, tough times in the past. He is far more patient and observant, so he takes his time in every situation to think about a solution before he acts. I was very mindful in articulating these aspects as well.”

Nine to Six will premiere on Prime Video on November 25.