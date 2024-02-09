Corsets squeeze into the spotlight with a sculpted twist

In the realm of fashion, where trends constantly evolve, the resurgence of corsets as outerwear has reached new heights with the sculpted body corset trend. Originally designed to slim the waist and create an hourglass figure, corsets have transitioned from uncomfortable undergarments to bold fashion statements, especially with the latest spin on the sculpted version. Actor Alaya F dons a white sculpted leather corset by J Phoenix London(Photo: Instagram)

Evolution: From Victorian to sculpted

A model in a black sculpted chrome-leather corset from Mugler’s spring/summer 2024 collection(Photo: Instagram)

Once confined beneath clothing in a tight-laced, boned bodice, corsets are now a key element in the underwear-as-outerwear trend. The sculpted version, catapulted into the spotlight by Pakistani designer Misha Japanwala in 2021, has gained traction globally. Designers and design houses like Mugler and Alexander McQueen incorporated the breastplate trend into their spring/summer 2024 collections, solidifying its place in the fashion scene. Indian celebrities, including actors Bhumi Pednekar and Alaya F, have also embraced this trend, adding their unique flair to the sculpted corset.

Originating in Italy and introduced by Queen Catherine de Medici in France in the 1500s, the corset has undergone various transformations over the centuries. From attached sleeves and ribbons in the 16th century to the hourglass silhouette in the mid-19th century, corsets have remained a fashion staple. In the 1970s, designers like Thierry Mugler and Vivienne Westwood brought them back as outerwear, embracing them as symbols of personal freedom and empowerment.

Modern power statements

Model Naomi Campbell in a silver open-heart sculpted corset at Alexander McQueen’s spring/summer 2024 show(Photo: Instagram)

With its modern design and technological advancements in fabric, the sculpted corset has shed its original delicate disposition, emerging as a symbol of power. Designer Paras Baroliya notes, “A well-cut or moulded corset accentuates and exaggerates a wearer’s curves, symbolising self-expression and allowing for great versatility. It’s a breakaway from athleisure, lounge wear, and co-ord sets that have dominated fashion in recent years.”

Singer Katy Perry wore a custom-gilded gold ballgown featuring a corseted bodice by Vivienne Westwood for King Charles III’s coronation concert earlier this year (Photo: Instagram)

Designer Lakshmi Babu emphasises that “sculpting corsets, while performing the same function as traditional corsets, incorporates modern technology to achieve the desired shape”.

How to pair

Actor Bhumi Pednekar in a burgundy sculpted leather corset from J Phoenix London(Photo: Instagram)

Draped bottoms are the ideal complement to the sculpted corset trend, which has gained popularity thanks to figures like Italian designer Schiaparelli, businesswoman Kim Kardashian and actor Zendaya. Stylist Isha Bhansali advises, “A draped bottom adds ease to the look, balancing the stiffness of the top. Keep jewellery minimal, letting the sculpted bodice make its statement. Consider pairing it with a statement earring or an arm stack for the perfect ensemble.”