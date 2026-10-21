Daler Mehndi faces questions over Uttarakhand show; Mika Singh, Shaan, Kapil Sharma back singer

After a video of Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi’s video went viral from an event where he was alleged lip syncing, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniya told ANI that Mehndi was paid ₹35 lakh for the performance but he did not sing at all and Daler Mehndi with Mika Singh

Earlier, some users had alleged that Mehndi appeared drunk at the event.

However, the inudtsry has come out in support of Daler Mehndi. His brother and singer Mika Singh dismissed the allegations saying, “Daler paaji does drink at all, sabko pata kitne professional. Industry ke saare log aaye hain support mein unke, phir kis tarah ki baatein kar rahe hain log.” He also posted a video saying that Daler has undergone a heart treatment recently.

Singer Shaan also posted on social media , calling him “the original rockstar” who had “shown the world how to rock n roll”. Singer Harshdeep Kaur called Daler a legend, adding that he appeared to have been unwell that day. Kapil Sharma posted a Story urging people to be “kinder”, pointing out that Daler had undergone a serious surgery that many may not know about.

Other industry members, including Meet Bros’ Manmeet Singh, Alisha Chinai, Rahul Dev, Kanika Kapoor and Kiku Sharda, have also expressed support for the singer amid the controversy.

The event took place on Sunday night during the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair. Videos from the event started doing rounds on social media shortly, many speculating if the singer was under the influence of alcohol. An allegation that his brother and the music industry has denied.