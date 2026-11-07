How to pick, preserve and repurpose your Diwali flowers

From marigold torans at the entrance to rose petals in rangolis and flowers floating in decorative bowls, fresh blooms are an integral part of Diwali decor. But with the festivities often stretching over several days, keeping them looking fresh can be a challenge. Choosing the right varieties, storing petals carefully and protecting arrangements from heat can help extend their life. And once the celebrations are over, there are ways to ensure discarded flowers don't simply end up in the bin. Experts share how to make the most of your festive blooms.

Fresh flowers such as marigolds, roses and chrysanthemums add colour to Diwali decorations. (Gemini/AI)