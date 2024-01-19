How Bollywood stars wear gold without going OTT

Heading to a party? Go for gold! – it’s the ultimate sophistication. From shiny sequins to muted palettes, the metallic trend makes for the perfect foil to any celebration. But too much can make for a bling overdose, so here’s a look at how to wear gold tastefully…

Mouli Roy rocks a mini gold number, Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a statement in a strapless metallic gold gown and Alia Bhatt in her golden beige sequinned gown at the recent Red Sea Film Festival(Instagram)

It screams luxury



Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Kriti Sanon in a beautiful gold drape(Instagram)





Of course gold is popular, one look at the number of celebrities choosing to dress in the colour, affirms this. Says Ria Sha, “I would say that gold is the colour that never goes out of fashion, be it western events or traditional Indian it works it’s magic both ways. Gold also in a sense is vintage and nostalgic to our roots in some ways so it’s here to stay and how.” She adds, “Gold directly screams luxury. You can use it to do the most understated look or the most flamboyant look and with its versatility It’ll work in both ways very well.”



Gold transcends from the 80s inspo

Neeta Lulla shares why gold outfits are have a special place for her. "As a fashion designer, ever since I saw the movie ‘Cleopatra’, gold has inspired me tremendously, so much so that every movie that I have worked for or every collection, has to have one outfit which is in gold," she informs. The designer adds, "For me, gold is one colour that is absolutely magnanimous, flamboyant, and yet has a sense of elegance and a great deal of style. This year round, especially at parties and other functions, gold has been a popular colour because it transcends from the inspiration that is in trend from the 80s. Gold looks absolutely glamorous when worn in western outfits, especially gowns and suits. Here I would like to confess that one of my award-winning outfits from my college back in 1984 was a gold pant and a gold bustier with a black trouser which was fully sequinned. So, yes I am completely an ardent admirer of gold when it comes to garments, be it the western gowns or shots or even in terms of Indian wear whether it's a beautiful gold lehenga or a sari."



How to pair it

Ria Shah adds, "Gold is perfect because you can easily pair it with staples from your wardrobe or wear it by itself and it’ll look like a million bucks either way. Whether you’re wearing a gold dress or a gold kanjeevaram saree or just a gold cocktail saree its opulence is classic."

Rule to underplay it

Styling any gold piece with a classic white or black shirt, skirt or shorts is the best way you can underplay this

Match it with?

Gold can be worn beautifully with baby pink, nude, black, navy and brown

Accessorise to go stylish

Designer Anamika Khanna shares a few pointers on why it can be an accessory game changer. "Gold is a very way to accessorise something that is clean plain and simple. If you're wearing even a white shirt and you stack up your hands and neck with it, you feel so dressed up. It's a very versatile way to you use. At the moment, I'm in the idea of mixing different elements of gold, whether they're completely Indian or completely western together and having fun with it," she says.