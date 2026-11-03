Halloween 2026: Delhi gets fright forward @ HorrorCon. Here's a glimpse

Channelling Japanese warrior spirit

“I managed to scare a few kids by cosplaying Oni Yokai from Japanese ghost legends. My character is a warrior who lost his family in a war and turned into a spirit... I like choosing rare characters that people don’t usually cosplay, and I handmade everything – from the mask to the Hanfu (traditional Japanese outfit). The mask is made using tissues and petroleum jelly; I added the horns, and stitched the Hanfu with seven metres of fabric. It took me two weeks to put all of this together, costing around ₹1,500," shares Ronik Mukhiya, 23, entrepreneur.