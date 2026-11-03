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Halloween 2026: Delhi gets fright forward @ HorrorCon. Here's a glimpse

Delhiites get a frightfully fun weekend as Halloween enthusiasts step into the shoes of their favourite spooky characters. Here's a glimpse of the event.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026, 16:47:14 IST
By Anshita Jain
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The weekend witnessed screams, chills, and Halloween fervour as cosplayers assembled at HorrorCon India 2026. Here’s a glimpse of the frenzy from NSIC Grounds in Okhla.

Delhiites get spooked up at HorrorCon 2026, held over the weekend at Okhla’s NSIC Grounds. (Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)
Delhiites get spooked up at HorrorCon 2026, held over the weekend at Okhla’s NSIC Grounds. (Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)
A cosplayer portrays the free-spirited Lucifer, a Biblical character from Christian mythology. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
A cosplayer portrays the free-spirited Lucifer, a Biblical character from Christian mythology. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Lucifer Awakens

“My costume weighs almost 8kg! I play Lucifer, the one who exercised his own will rather than follow God’s command, because Gen Z is often misunderstood in a similar way. We are seen as rebellious because we question things. But even the devil, in his own way, had his own intelligence and free will," shares a 19-year-old animation student who goes by @hazakura.cos

A cosplayer portrays Shakchunni, a ghost in Bengali folklore who died before marriage with a green visage to show envy of married women. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
A cosplayer portrays Shakchunni, a ghost in Bengali folklore who died before marriage with a green visage to show envy of married women. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
This visitor cosplayed Oni Yokai from Japanese ghost legends. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
This visitor cosplayed Oni Yokai from Japanese ghost legends. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Channelling Japanese warrior spirit

“I managed to scare a few kids by cosplaying Oni Yokai from Japanese ghost legends. My character is a warrior who lost his family in a war and turned into a spirit... I like choosing rare characters that people don’t usually cosplay, and I handmade everything – from the mask to the Hanfu (traditional Japanese outfit). The mask is made using tissues and petroleum jelly; I added the horns, and stitched the Hanfu with seven metres of fabric. It took me two weeks to put all of this together, costing around 1,500," shares Ronik Mukhiya, 23, entrepreneur.

Ready for a clean slate? Visitors got a chance to wash their sins away (or at least pose like they did) at this installation. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Ready for a clean slate? Visitors got a chance to wash their sins away (or at least pose like they did) at this installation. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Three Fingers from Wrong Turn (left) and a Clicker from The Last of Us (right), brought to life with cotton, Fevicol, makeup, honey-based fake blood, clay-crafted masks and cardboard weapons. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Three Fingers from Wrong Turn (left) and a Clicker from The Last of Us (right), brought to life with cotton, Fevicol, makeup, honey-based fake blood, clay-crafted masks and cardboard weapons. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

  • Anshita Jain
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anshita Jain

    Anshita writes about culture, art and the many stories that shape Delhi. She is drawn to stories that capture the city’s changing character, from its creative communities to the moments that give it its unique rhythm. She also shares a knack for cinema, theatre, and music.Read More

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Halloween 2026: Delhi Gets Fright Forward @ HorrorCon. Here's A Glimpse
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