HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 11, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Luv Kush Ramlila Ft. Rasraj Ji Maharaj
Where: Lal Qila Maidan (Red Fort Grounds), Netaji Subhash Marg, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk
When: October 11 to 21
Timing: 6pm to 11.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lal Qila (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Making of Delhi: The story behind a city's rise to power (Historian: Swapna Liddle)
Where: Project Otenga, Gate No 1 (inside Shaheedi Park), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Balmiki Basti, Vikram Nagar
When: October 11
Timing: 2.30pm to 4.30pm
Entry: ₹699 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Sacred Spaces – Artworks by V Ramesh
Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 10 to 17
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Dandiya Reborn 2026
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium (Gate No 14), Lodhi Road
When: October 11 & 12
Timing: 6pm to 10pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: The Sightless (Director: Fahad Khan)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 11
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: ₹200 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Dr Mukesh Garg Sangeet Sankalp – Tabla Solo Recital Ft. Hemant Joshi and Hindustani Classical Vocal Recital Ft. Vivek Karmahe, accompanied Zuheb Ahmed Khan (Tabla), and Lalit Sisodia (Harmonium)
Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Celebrating 100 Years of Thich Nhat Hanh: Book Discussion | Touching the Footsteps of the Buddha by Thich Nhat Hanh (Discussants: Shantum Seth, Shashi Banerjee and Trupti Bhingare)
Where: Seminar Hall 1 to 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate
When: October 11
Timing: 2.15pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Soap Making
Where: Savour Sol, HS-25, Kailash Colony Market, Greater Kailash 1
When: October 11
Timing: 4pm
Entry: ₹899 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Pati, Patni Aur Show Ft. Onkar Yadav and Shreya Priyam Roy
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 11
Timing: 4pm & 6pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction