HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 11, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: Luv Kush Ramlila Ft. Rasraj Ji Maharaj Gram it: On Friday, a Metro train was spotted plying amid low visibility caused by smog and rising air pollution in Gurugram. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 177 in the moderate category. With winter approaching, the city’s residents are anticipating yet another smog season ahead. Several restrictions have already been announced to discourage the use of personal vehicles, starting November. (Photo: PTI)

Where: Lal Qila Maidan (Red Fort Grounds), Netaji Subhash Marg, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk

When: October 11 to 21

Timing: 6pm to 11.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Qila (Violet Line)

#LitTalk What: The Making of Delhi: The story behind a city's rise to power (Historian: Swapna Liddle)

Where: Project Otenga, Gate No 1 (inside Shaheedi Park), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Balmiki Basti, Vikram Nagar

When: October 11

Timing: 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Entry: ₹699 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Sacred Spaces – Artworks by V Ramesh

Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: October 10 to 17

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#StepUp What: Dandiya Reborn 2026

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium (Gate No 14), Lodhi Road

When: October 11 & 12

Timing: 6pm to 10pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: The Sightless (Director: Fahad Khan)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 11

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: ₹200 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Dr Mukesh Garg Sangeet Sankalp – Tabla Solo Recital Ft. Hemant Joshi and Hindustani Classical Vocal Recital Ft. Vivek Karmahe, accompanied Zuheb Ahmed Khan (Tabla), and Lalit Sisodia (Harmonium)

Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk What: Celebrating 100 Years of Thich Nhat Hanh: Book Discussion | Touching the Footsteps of the Buddha by Thich Nhat Hanh (Discussants: Shantum Seth, Shashi Banerjee and Trupti Bhingare)

Where: Seminar Hall 1 to 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

When: October 11

Timing: 2.15pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Soap Making

Where: Savour Sol, HS-25, Kailash Colony Market, Greater Kailash 1

When: October 11

Timing: 4pm

Entry: ₹899 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Pati, Patni Aur Show Ft. Onkar Yadav and Shreya Priyam Roy

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 11

Timing: 4pm & 6pm

Entry: ₹499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

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