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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 21, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Wednesday, Oct 21 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Oct 21, 2026, 09:35:09 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#ArtAttack

What: Making The Modern (Curator: Yashodhara Dalmia)

Gram it: A view of a road shrouded in smog and mist in the early morning hours as temperature dipped to 17.1°C near Mandi House in Delhi, on Monday. While the early hours bring a distinct nip in the air, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of maximum temperature of 32-34°C and a minimum of 18-20°C for today. As winter edges closer, the city’s mornings are beginning to wear a cooler, hazier look. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
Gram it: A view of a road shrouded in smog and mist in the early morning hours as temperature dipped to 17.1°C near Mandi House in Delhi, on Monday. While the early hours bring a distinct nip in the air, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of maximum temperature of 32-34°C and a minimum of 18-20°C for today. As winter edges closer, the city’s mornings are beginning to wear a cooler, hazier look. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: October 18 to 26

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Vedanta Lahiri Ft. Dr Padmaja Suresh, Dr Kanaka Sudhakar, Dr Jyoti Shrivastava, Jayaprabha Menon, and Vidushi Meenu Thakur

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Fanna-Fi-Allah - Sufi Qawwali

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: October 20 & 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: 2,000 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Diwali Glow Lab

Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

When: October 21

Timing: 1pm & 3.30pm

Entry: 699 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kaustubh Agarwal Live

Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: October 21

Timing: 8pm

Entry: 399 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On October 21, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On October 21, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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