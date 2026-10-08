HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 8, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: LalitArpan Festival 2026 - Tradition, Transition, Transmission: Living Legacies — Indian Classical Dance Performances; Followed by Yudhishthir and Draupadi, A Dance-Theatre Performance Ft. Sunit Tandon and Guru Shovana Narayan
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Arguments with Gandhi by Ramachandra Guha: Discussants: Dr Ramachandra Guha and Prof Apoorvanand
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: October 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Whispers of Kashi – Artworks by Ranadip Mukherjee