HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 8, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged What: LalitArpan Festival 2026 - Tradition, Transition, Transmission: Living Legacies — Indian Classical Dance Performances; Followed by Yudhishthir and Draupadi, A Dance-Theatre Performance Ft. Sunit Tandon and Guru Shovana Narayan Gram it: A monkey at the Delhi Zoo cools off with an ice cream as the city continues to swelter. The Capital recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8°C at Safdarjung on Tuesday, 2.6 degrees above normal. With winter still a distant wait, humans aren’t the only ones counting down to cooler days. This one seems to have found its own sweet way to beat the heat. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk What: Book Discussion | Arguments with Gandhi by Ramachandra Guha: Discussants: Dr Ramachandra Guha and Prof Apoorvanand

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: October 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: Whispers of Kashi – Artworks by Ranadip Mukherjee

Where: Kalamkaari Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: October 8

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#PlayDate What: Hanguel Day

Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-IV

When: October 8

Timing: 1.30pm to 3.15pm

Entry: Free (First come, first served)

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 8

Timing: 7pm to 9.30pm

Entry: ₹1,999 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Neelgar: An Exhibition of Timeless Techniques

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: October 8 & 9

Timing: 10.30pm to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

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