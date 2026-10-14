Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul (Retd.) reflects on Kashmir, family and the fading love for books
At the Delhi launch of Amongst the Chinars: The Kaul Family Legacy, the former Supreme Court judge revisited childhood memories
The launch of Amongst the Chinars: The Kaul Family Legacy in Delhi on Monday, was a literary evening that brought together prominent members of India’s legal fraternity and voices from literature and public life.
Written by theatre director and author Feisal Alkazi, the book takes its title from Kashmir’s chinar trees. It traces former judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul’s journey across three cities, exploring themes of ancestry, public service, administration and enterprise against the backdrop of the subcontinent’s evolving social and political landscape.
“It was an honour to write this book tracing the legacy of such an influential family. I researched the book a lot, but more importantly, enjoyed the journey of writing it,” said Alkazi.
The book was released by former Union Minister and author Karan Singh, followed by a conversation between columnist Suhel Seth and Justice Kaul on the stories and history behind the volume. Justice Kaul reminisced about his childhood in Kashmir and his love for literature while also expressing concern over changing reading habits. “I worry that today’s younger generation may not share the same love for literature that we did growing up... Reading was an integral part of our lives, but today, even writing with an ink pen may seem unfamiliar to some,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More