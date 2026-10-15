Weekend Planner (October 17 and 18): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Nayyi Navelli
Cast: Yami Gautam, Adinath Kothare, Sushmita Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht
Prahaar
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikander Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi
Jailer 2
Cast: Rajinikanth, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu
English:
Whalefall
Cast: Josh Brolin, Elisabeth Shue, Austin Abrams, Jane Levy
Street Fighter
Cast: Callina Liang, Vidyut Jammwal, Roman Reigns, Noah Centineo
Ranabaali
Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo
Crazy Kalyanam
Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Tharun Bhascker, Akhil Raj Uddemari
BITE STOP
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Bounties From Bengal
Where: Varq, Taj Mahal, Delhi
Time: 12.30pm to 2.30pm
Make Your Own Non-Veg Burrito Workshop
Where: Kenangan Coffee, M Block Market, GK 2
Time: 3.30pm to 4.30pm
Swati Sachdeva Live - India Tour 2026 Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida Time: 6pm
Celebrating India-Spain Festival Where: The Grand, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj Time: SUNDAY
The Ramayana
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
Time: 5pm
Raftaar Live In Concert
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
Time: 7pm
Max Urb_n Unmute Delhi Where: Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka Time: 5pm SUNDAY The Dandiya Club Ft. Hiten Panwar Where: Punjabi Bagh Ground, Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh Time: 5pm
POWER HOUR
SATURDAY The Run Club Where: Lodhi Gardens (Gate 1), Lodhi Road Time: 7am
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction