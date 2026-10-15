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Weekend Planner (October 17 and 18): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for October 17 (Saturday) and October 18 (Sunday).

Published on: Oct 15, 2026, 15:16:27 IST
By HT Correspondent
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FLICK FIX

SATURDAY-SUNDAY 

At the theatres this weekend, watch Nayyi Navelli featuring actors Yami Gautam, Adinath Kothare.
At the theatres this weekend, watch Nayyi Navelli featuring actors Yami Gautam, Adinath Kothare.

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Nayyi Navelli

Cast: Yami Gautam, Adinath Kothare, Sushmita Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht

Prahaar

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikander Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi

Jailer 2

Cast: Rajinikanth, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu

English:

Whalefall

Cast: Josh Brolin, Elisabeth Shue, Austin Abrams, Jane Levy

Street Fighter

Cast: Callina Liang, Vidyut Jammwal, Roman Reigns, Noah Centineo

Ranabaali

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo

Crazy Kalyanam

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Tharun Bhascker, Akhil Raj Uddemari

BITE STOP

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Bounties From Bengal

Where: Varq, Taj Mahal, Delhi

Time: 12.30pm to 2.30pm

Make Your Own Non-Veg Burrito Workshop

Where: Kenangan Coffee, M Block Market, GK 2

Time: 3.30pm to 4.30pm

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY

Swati Sachdeva Live - India Tour 2026 Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida Time: 6pm

Celebrating India-Spain Festival Where: The Grand, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj Time: SUNDAY

The Ramayana

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

Time: 5pm

GROOVE IT

SATURDAY

Raftaar Live In Concert

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

Time: 7pm

Max Urb_n Unmute Delhi Where: Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka Time: 5pm SUNDAY The Dandiya Club Ft. Hiten Panwar Where: Punjabi Bagh Ground, Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh Time: 5pm

POWER HOUR

SATURDAY The Run Club Where: Lodhi Gardens (Gate 1), Lodhi Road Time: 7am

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (October 17 And 18): Delhi-NCR Residents, Here’s Everything You Must Check Out!
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (October 17 And 18): Delhi-NCR Residents, Here’s Everything You Must Check Out!
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