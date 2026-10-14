Meet Dewi, India’s new AI diplomat in Jakarta

Launched during the festivities of Navratri and Durga Puja, the AI avatar was announced in an X post on Tuesday. In the post, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta wrote, “Meet Dewi, the new AI face of the Embassy of India in Jakarta! Culture, travel, scholarships, business, investment opportunities and consular updates — all coming closer to you!” The Embassy added, “Follow us, and say Halo to Dewi!”

The Indian Embassy in Jakarta recently added a divine touch to digital diplomacy. It has unveiled its new digital face, Dewi, an artificial intelligence (AI) avatar ready to help those curious about everything from Indian culture and travel to scholarships, business opportunities and consular services.

India’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Sandeep Chakravorty, also welcomed the initiative on X, writing, “On the auspicious occasion of #Navaratri and #DurgaPuja our AI Avatar #Dewi is here to guide her followers.”

The avatar’s name locally translates to ‘goddess’. Dewi will share details in English and Bahasa Indonesia, making it easier for Indians and Indonesians curious about the country to explore all things India.

The unique approach by the Embassy got people talking online. “This is the best practical way to use AI in government services,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Please have a good AI engine to support it.. not like those at telecom ones where you go round and round without ever reaching solution.” HTC