Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Move over Korean heart, the bicep heart is taking over

A flex, a hand gesture and a little bit of romance - the bicep heart is giving the familiar finger heart some competition.

Published on: Nov 7, 2026, 19:36:10 IST
By HT Correspondent
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

The Korean finger heart has a new rival on social media. The latest trend, dubbed the bicep heart, involves flexing the arms to form a heart shape, combining gym poses with a familiar expression of affection. The trend has moved from TikTok to Instagram Reels, where videos under “bicep heart” have clocked nearly nine million views. Part of the appeal is the contrast between a gym flex and a heart gesture, with users tagging their partners and crushes to see if they can pull off the pose too.

Fitness enthusiasts are putting a new spin on the heart gesture (Instagram)
Fitness enthusiasts are putting a new spin on the heart gesture (Instagram)

Unlike the finger heart, which uses the thumb and index finger, this version puts biceps centre stage. It has found an audience online for its playful take on the traditional gesture, with fitness enthusiasts and creators putting their own spin on the pose. Not just men, women are also joining the trend by flexing their biceps.

How to do the bicep heart

Flex one arm to create the first curve of the heart with your bicep. Use the opposite hand to form the other curve by curling your fingers over or against the muscle. Adjust your hand until the two shapes come together to resemble a heart.

recommendedIcon
Home/Htcity/Leisure/Move Over Korean Heart, The Bicep Heart Is Taking Over
Home/Htcity/Leisure/Move Over Korean Heart, The Bicep Heart Is Taking Over
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • htauto-logo-v6-black
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes